Free agency is one week old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. CBS Sports released their latest mock draft this weekend, and with the 21st overall pick, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Troy Fautanu, OL – Washington

“The Dolphins get younger and much cheaper after replacing the departed Robert Hunt (who signed a 5-year, $100M deal with the Panthers) with Troy Fautanu. He played left tackle at Washington but will likely kick inside.”

