Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency begins aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. Now that the NFL Scouting Combine is behind us, Charles Davis of CBS and an NFL Network Draft analyst, has released his first mock draft and has Miami selecting with the 21st pick in Round 1…

Round 1, Pick #21: Brock Bowers, Tight End-Georgia

“This feels way too low for the best tight end in the draft — maybe even the best tight end prospect in the last decade — but HC Mike McDaniel thanks his lucky stars, and immediately injects Bowers into the lineup. The Miami “Track Club” gets another explosive playmaker.”

NFL.com Draft Profile for Brock Bowers

Overview

Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense. Bowers was a high-volume target at Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in all three of his college seasons. He plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he’s highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays. Bowers’ secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch. He’ll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle’s, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside.

Strengths