Updated Parimatch App India Review in 2024

The Parimatch brand is one of the most recognisable in the betting market in India. It has a gigantic 150% welcome bonus, a huge number of markets, the option to bet in rupees, a Curacao licence and many other advantages over others. There’s also a separate mobile app here, which is optimised for use on Android and IOS devices with small screens. Further you will learn how to properly Parimatch apk download and install on your device, its characteristics and other important information.

Brief Description of Parimatch for Mobile

The appearance of the mobile application is exactly like the main Parimatch website. It will be easy to use not only for experienced users, but even for beginners (including through mobile you will be able to create an account). Buttons and menus have been reduced and redesigned for easy clicking. It’s also easy to navigate from one page to another and read text in different sections. All the features of the main platform are available on the mobile app. Therefore, you lose nothing by playing on your smartphone or tablet. There are account top-up, withdrawal, communication with the support team, access to promotions, etc.

In addition to sports betting, Parimatch has an obscenely large number of slot machines from the best software manufacturers. You can find the slot you need in the search bar, which is very convenient. A live casino is also available where you can play live roulette, blackjack, poker, aviator and more. If you are more looking for real casino entertainment than betting, you can try online roulette with live dealers. Here you are guaranteed to feel the thrill, almost like in a real physical casino.

Parimatch App on Android

Like 90 per cent of India’s betting sites, you won’t find a download page in the branded Google Market shop, unfortunately. For Android platform users, you will have to download directly through the site. To do this, you first need to allow your device to accept apps from unknown sources for security reasons.

Next, go to the official website on your mobile device and find the tab with the “Apps Android” section and click “Download”. Download the Parimatch apk file and run the installation.

Lastly, log in to the app with your credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can create one in the same app.

Parimatch App on iOS

Also anyone with an iPhone or iPad can quickly Parimatch app download. It’s even easier for them – directly from the App Store. Thus, iOS users won’t need to do many tasks. Just search for Parimatch in the shop and run the automatic installation.

Wait for the app to download and install. Then open it and log in with your personal data. Done!

Mobile Version of Parimatch

It goes without saying that an online casino that has a separate mobile app has a huge advantage over its competitors. However, playing through the browser will be a good alternative. In such a way, you can bet money without wasting space in the memory of your mobile phone. The main thing is just to make sure that you have an uninterrupted and stable connection to the internet (ideally 4G or Wi-Fi).

This will be a good option for that category of players who want to superficially familiarise themselves with the operator’s functionality and current offers. For example, create an account and pick up a betting bonus in the form of 150% up to Rs 20,000 (120% up to Rs 210,000 in casino). Next, we recommend you Parimatch app download using the above instructions. The whole process is easy and will take you no more than 5-10 minutes!

Betting Markets

The mobile app offers a similar selection of markets as the official website:

Cricket.

Football.

E-Sports.

Basketball.

Tennis.

Volleyball.

Table Tennis.

Baseball.

UFC.

American Football.

Australian Football.

Boxing.

Darts.

Futsal.

Handball.

Ice Hockey.

MMA.

Motorsports.

Rugby.

You can also choose between types. Betting options in the Parimatch India app:

Single: These are simple bets where the user selects an option and makes their prediction on a specific sporting event. Bets can be placed as many times as you like, but always individually.

Parlay: These are bets that combine multiple teams with a higher payout. All teams must win in order to win. The bets can include point spreads, different sports, moneylines and totals. The payout depends on the number of teams in the bet.

System: This is a bet where not all predictions must come true to win. This increases the chances of success.

Parlay+: These are additional events where bets with high odds and special conditions are accepted.

Payment systems

Through mobile apps you can deposit and withdraw winnings. About limits:

Payment systems Minimum deposit, in INR Visa / MasterCard 300 PayPal 300 Astropay 400 PayTM / UPI 500 Skrill / Neteller 400 EcoPayz 400 MuchBetter 400 Bitcoin 100 Litecoin 100

Benefits of the app

Finally, let’s take a look at the main advantages of using the app from Parimatch:

Low system requirements for your smartphone. The application will work well on almost any phone.

Clear and well thought-out interface of the personal account.

Generous bonus for sports betting and online casino.

Access to all betting markets after registration.

Responsive and fast customer service.

Deposit and withdrawal of funds in 1 click.

Conclusion

Parimatch App is one of the most popular and modern apps today. On this platform, you can discover endless bonuses, numerous sports markets, and various casino themed games and features that will help you have an unforgettable experience. It is safe to say that the company offers the most convenient online gambling app for players in India, so downloading it will be the best decision. You will go on an exciting journey of the online slots world from anywhere in the world. If you doubt our review, download the Parimatch app and see how unique it is. We wish you success!