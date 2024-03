According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have re-signed defensive back Elijah Campbell to a one-year deal. Campbell has been in Miami since 2021. He played in 15 games last season for the Dolphins, starting one.

The #Dolphins are re-signing DB Elijah Campbell to a one-year deal, per source. Campbell — who appeared in 31 games over the past two seasons — would’ve been a restricted free agent. Now he’s staying in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2024