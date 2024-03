Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Robert Jones. Jones has been in Miami for 3 seasons and played in 32 games, starating 18. He was undrafted out of Middle Tennessee in 2021.

