Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that aside from restricting Jalen Ramsey’s contract, which cleared $19.9 million, they also restructured the contracts of Zach Sieler, Alec Ingold, and Durham Smythe and in total, cleared $28.78 million, and the Dolphins are now cap compliant and under the salary cap ahead of Wednesday’s start of the new league year.

Miami also did conversions on the contracts of Zach Sieler, Alec Ingold and Durham Smythe. Coupled with the Jalen Ramsey conversion, Miami cleared $28.78M and is now under the cap… with some room to work with once Terron Armstead’s adjustment becomes official. https://t.co/qKfkdnoHOr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Being under the cap will give Miami some space to make some small signings or maybe extend Jevon Holland or Jaylen Waddle before their contracts expire.