Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that Buffalo Bills special teams ace Siran Neal visited with the Miami Dolphins yesterday. He will also be visiting with the Atlanta Falcons today. Neal will be 30 in August, and has been with the Bills since 2018.

Neal is a cornerback, but he plays few snaps on defense and is primarily a special teams contributor. In 2023 for the Bills he had 13 tackles on defense, in 2022 he only had 19 tackles on defense.