This is my first official Miami Dolphins Mock draft of the 2024 Draft Season. A couple of ground rules before you dive in.

#1. No Trades. As much as every offer in the simulator made it intriguing enough to trade back, I didn’t (even though I am on the team that trades back).

#2. For the mock, I used Pro Football Network’s free simulator.

#3. I know some players that may be taken in this mock “won’t even be there when Dolphins pick.” I just went off the simulator, people!

Now that is out of the way, let’s get into it. “THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ARE NOW ON THE CLOCK”

1(21)- Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Why? It is no secret Terron Armstead is leaning toward retirement. There needs to be a succession plan in place, and Mims could start the same way as Laremy Tunsil did back in 2016. Learn from one of the best tackles in football and prepare to take over in the future (maybe 2025), but possibly start at LG. Mims is extremely athletic and can motor for a man his size.

Other players available with this pick– Brian Thomas Jr (WR), Cooper DeJean (DB), Jackson Powers-Johnson (IOL), Jer’Zhan Newton (DL)

2(55)- Xavier Legette, WR South Carolina

As of this mock, the Dolphins have not added a true #3 WR to the roster. Here they get one. Legette has good size and speed (4.47 40) and would pair nicely with Hill and Waddle. He can high-point a ball with the best of them and can get RAC every time he touches the ball. The Dolphins could go to different positions here, but this guy would be hard to pass up.

Other players available with this pick- Trey Benson (RB), Leonard Taylor (DT), Michael Hall (DT), Chris Braswell (EDGE)

5(158)- Jordan Jefferson, DT LSU

Losing Christian Wilkins hurts; it may take an army to fill his role. Jordan Jefferson may help ease the burden. He is a very good run stuffing DT, he is strong and can get push on the interior OL. While he doesn’t have strong pass-rush capability, he can learn from Anthony Weaver.

Other players available with this pick- Theo Johnson (TE), Jaheim Bell (TE), Isaiah Adams (OG), Zak Zinter (OG)

6(184)- Trey Taylor, S Air Force

When you potentially get a defense that could mirror the 2023 Baltimore Ravens, you need safeties. Trey Taylor is the cousin of Ed Reed (yeah, he was pretty elite). Taylor has very good ball skills and he has versatility, which is a must for this new defense.

Other players available with this pick- Javion Cohen (OG), Isaac Guerendo (RB), Josh Proctor (S), Hunter Nourzard (C)

6(198)- Javion Cohen, OG Miami (FL)

The Dolphins can get Cohen (available with the last pick above) 14 picks later. Cohen fits this scheme with his pull ability and lateral movement for zone runs. He has played tackle as well which is always a plus when it comes to playing for Mike McDaniel. He would potentially slot in as a back up guard if he were to make the 53.

Other players available with this pick- Tyrone Tracy Jr (RB), Zion Tupouola-Fetui (EDGE), Tanner McLachlan (TE), Deantre Prince (CB)

7(241)- Gabriel Murphy, EDGE UCLA

Murphy is about as versatile as it gets on the DL. He can line up in any spot, even as an off-ball backer. With the injuries and limited depth, he may be able to sneak on to the 53 or land on the practice squad with a chance to develop.

Other players available with this pick- Demani Richardson (S), Josh Cephus (WR), Quenton Newsome (CB), Jackson Mitchell (LB)

