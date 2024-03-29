Date: June 22nd, 2024

Location: St. Thomas Aquinas, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Open to: Boys & Girls, Grades 1 to 8

Price: $149

Learn from and interact with Miami star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle!

Throughout the camp, Jaylen Waddle and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches.

At ProCamps, we pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an “athlete appearance.” The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime.

Each attendee will receive:

a souvenir autograph from Jaylen Waddle (item provided – outside items not permitted)

a camp team photo with Jaylen Waddle

a limited-edition Jaylen Waddle Football ProCamp t-shirt

additional upgrades available during checkout

ProCamps utilizes a dynamic price structure; the event price is subject to change at any time. Although unlikely, the date, time, and location are subject to change due to circumstances beyond our control. For full information on our cancellation policy, please click here.