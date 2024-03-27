Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. NFL Draft Guru Matt Miller of ESPN did a full seven-round Mock Draft and predicted all 6 of Miami’s Draft Picks. In each round, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: JC Latham, OT – Alabama

“Salary cap concerns have forced the Dolphins to remake their the offensive line, and Latham could fit well. He’s a handful for defensive linemen at 343 pounds and has excellent grip strength. Latham was a two-year starter at right tackle for Alabama (two sacks allowed) but has the potential to play either tackle or guard in the pros; he would likely push right guard Robert Jones out of the starting lineup as a rookie.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Zach Frazier, C – West Virginia

“A late-season injury to center Connor Williams (now a free agent) affected the team down the stretch. Frazier is a top-32 prospect on my board, but teams aren’t in a hurry to prioritize centers in the draft yet. The four-year starter was a state wrestling champion in high school, and he is perfect for Mike McDaniels’ zone offense that needs mobility in the middle of the offensive line. Plus, Frazier has the tools to start at guard or center.”

Round 4, Pick #158: Khristian Boyd, DT – Northern Iowa

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Possesses the length and power to ward off offensive tackles.

Arguably his best skill due to an extraordinary burst off the snap. Explodes out of his stance, demonstrating a burst upfield to slip gaps and the lateral agility once past the line to chase down the quarterback.

Boyd is strong enough in the lower body to hold up at the point of attack, and Boyd displays a good feel as a grappler in the phone booth, consistently getting blockers off-balance before sending them to the ground.

His hand use is excellent; he’s strong in the upper body and consistently swats away blockers.

He has violent hands and the long arms to ward off blockers. Boyd plays with a good pad level and can win with power as a bull rusher.

Despite his relatively tall frame, he typically plays with a low enough pad level and natural power to push the pocket with the bull rush.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Boyd has to win early in the pass rush, as Boyd lacks a go-to counter. He also can be slow to locate the ball on misdirection plays, and he lacks the speed to chase down plays from behind. He also shows some stiffness when trying to bend the edge, often getting pushed past the pocket — he seems more comfortable countering back inside. Boyd isn’t a true edge burner and might be better off kicking inside on passing downs.



Round 6, Pick #184: Jaylin Simpson, S – Auburn

From NFL Draft Buzz

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Does a good job getting his head around in time when playing with his back to the line of scrimmage. Has the ability to cover quickness underneath.

Reads the QB and gets good breaks on the ball. Bigger hitter than his slight frame implies. Closes quickly and generates explosion.

He’s tall-framed with long arms to match. With his powerful hands, straight-line speed, and fluidity in his hips, turning and chasing downfield shouldn’t be a problem.

He’s tall-framed with long arms to match. With his powerful hands, straight-line speed, and fluidity in his hips, turning and chasing downfield shouldn’t be a problem.

Has the change-of-direction ability to mirror underneath but did solid work out of press and off coverage.

In coverage, Simpson has the fluid hips and speed to turn and run with athletic tight ends. Simpson also shows tremendous awareness and an understanding of routes when sitting back in zone coverage, with the twitch and speed to close on the ball quickly.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

Has tense ankles and hips with choppy footwork when attempting to redirect and doesn’t always look natural changing directions.

Susceptible to the big plays as a gambler at the catch point and as a catch-and-run victim. He’s also too reluctant to come up and make hits in run support, often focusing on the strip more than the tackle.

He’ll draw plenty of flags early on with his playing style. Simpson is hesitant when facing the action in zone coverage.

Round 6, Pick #198: Decamerio Richardson, CB – Southern Mississippi

From NFL Draft Buzz

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Richardson tracks the ball well and does a nice job of getting his head around in plenty of time to avoid flags.

Gives great effort in run support, sticking his nose in as a tackler, and should be able to contribute as a special teamer covering kicks.

Has good ball skills to locate and attack the ball in the air.

Great on route recognition and has click-and-close ability

He’ll line up in press at times, where Richardson has a quick and powerful punch. His ball skills are good, and he plays with an extremely confident and competitive demeanor.

Rare hand-eye coordination and agility, vision and third gear to make a living in the return game.

Effective out of the slot, showing the instincts and quickness to mirror when the receiver has a two-way go. Richardson has good instincts and awareness when playing off, showing good route recognition and anticipation when breaking on the ball.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

He’s a little bit tight and straight-line-ish as an athlete, and Richardson struggles when he has to mirror quickness.

Inconsistent getting off of blocks. Can be a step slow to react when a quarterback comes back to his side of the field late in progression.

Receivers can arm-bar downfield to create separation. He’s too often caught peeking in the backfield and gives ground on double moves.

Round 7, Pick #241: Jontrey Hunter, LB – Georgia St

From NFL Draft Buzz

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Anchors against larger defenders in the middle; resets hands to maintain distance. Athletic enough to help on nose tackle then pick up twist or late blitzer. Mirrors quick interior rushers. Looks to help the center when uncovered.

Hunter moves much better than his relatively squat, square frame would suggest. Fluid and flexible, he’s capable of moving in space and latching on to moving targets at the second level.

Has the natural power to move defenders at the point of attack. He also has the agility and speed to get out in front and land blocks at the second level. He also shows a good understanding of angles when climbing to the second level.

Awareness is above-average for his limited experience. Sells trap block and can turn to seal. Fluid getting to and adjust at the second level.

Shows a good feel for combo blocks, and Hunter displays good quickness and flexibility when moving to the second level, capable of sealing the back side on reach blocks

Hunter has a high football IQ, handling protection calls at the line of scrimmage.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

Light on his feet for a guard but doesn’t possess the range or size to remain outside against NFL pass rushers.

Is a bit underpowered, often coming off the line of scrimmage too high and struggling to generate movement. Hunter might be no more than a wall-off, angle blocker.

Lacks ideal movement skills in the run game. He’ll get to the second level, but Hunter tends to lock on to a path toward his target and then struggles if he has to adjust.

Bucky Brooks Mock Draft 3.0 has Miami Selecting