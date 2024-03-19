Free agency is one week old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released his third mock draft of the season, and with the 21st overall pick, Miami is selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, OG/C – Duke

“Miami has lost a few starters over the past few weeks as a result of their salary-cap situation, including guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. The organization could go a few different directions with this pick. I still like the pairing of Barton and the Dolphins, though, because of the way he could improve the middle of this O-line. Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game. Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.”

On Monday, Miami re-signed Isaiah Wynn, who was their starting left guard last season before injury, and they also signed OT/G Jack Driscoll from Philadelphia, who started 17 games over 4 years with the Eagles. Miami lost Robert Hunt in Free Agency to a five-year, $100 million deal, and it is in desperate need of a replacement. The Dolphins currently on their roster have Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, and other career backups in line to compete to fill the spot left open by Hunt.

The Dolphins’ left guard situation is in flux, and Wynn has a long injury history, so the odds of him playing a full season are slim. With Barton able to play guard or center, it would give Miami depth at both positions, and if Barton excels at center, Aaron Brewer has experience at guard, and Miami would have moveable pieces to play around with to put their best five players on the field.

