On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Marisa Marino and Manny the Bearded Phinatic talk about all of the Miami Dolphins news from Day 2 of Free Agency. They discuss the additions of Jodan Poyer and Shaq Barrett, the loss of Raekwon Davis, and all of the other key contributors Miami lost on Monday. Then they open the show up to the listeners and have a few listeners chat with them and get their thoughts on what Miami has done the first two days of Free Agency. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

