The Miami Dolphins have announced they have signed offensive tackle Jack Driscoll. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Driscoll was a 4th round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He has played in 54 games for the Eagles, starting 17 for them. Last year, in 2023, he started one game. In 2022 he started three games for the Eagles.

It may be safe to assume that the signing of Jack Driscoll is to fill the spot Kendall Lamm had last season of Terron Armstead’s primary backup.

We have signed OL Jack Driscoll. Welcome to the 305! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/9ecm7ONxDh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2024

