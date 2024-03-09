The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with cornerback Nik Needham to stay in Miami Details of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Per source, Dolphins want to keep impending FA Nik Needham and a new deal is expected to be finalized shortly. Needham, one of Dolphins' best undrafted rookie signings of this era, can play both cornerback and safety, of course. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 9, 2024

Needham joined Miami in 2019 undrafted out of UTEP. He has played in 61 games for Miami, starting 27 over that time. He has six career interceptions and one touchdown. In 2023 he had seven tackles in limited playing time.

In 2022, Needham suffered a ruptured Achilles injury which cause a long rehab for him to back on the field in 2023. He started the 2023 season on PUP and was activated off PUP on October 24th. With the loss of Xavien Howard, and potentially Miami losing Eli Apple and DeShone Elliott the versatility Needham has to play both nickel and boundary cornerback as well as safety is a huge asset to the defense Anthony Weaver will install in Miami.