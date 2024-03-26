Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN and former Miami Dolphins Vice President put out his first Mock Draft of the year, and with the 21st overall pick, Miami is selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C – Oregon

“This pick could go in a number of ways, but with center Connor Williams still an unsigned free agent coming off a torn ACL and Robert Hunt leaving for a big-money deal in Carolina, there is a weakness on the interior of the offensive line (even with the addition of Aaron Brewer). Keeping a firm pocket for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is critical for the Dolphins’ success. JPJ had a great week at the Senior Bowl and a tremendous workout at the combine, where he showed excellent movement skills for a 6-foot-3, 328-pound player. Powers-Johnson started 17 games in college and didn’t give up a single sack.”

Strengths:

Athleticism

Hand use

Physical temperament

Concerns:

Quickness

Length

Film Analysis:

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the breakout stars of this college football season and has emerged as one of the best centers in all of college football. Powers-Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of high school who contributed in a reserve role his first two seasons primarily playing right guard. Powers-Johnson stepped in the starting lineup this season at center, replacing current Denver Bronco Alex Forsyth, and solidified the Ducks’ offensive line.

Powers-Johnson has very good size for the position and is an outstanding athlete. In the run game, Powers-Johnson flashes excellent athleticism and excels in a zone-based running scheme. He works very well laterally and is outstanding with his footwork and angles to create gaps for his running back. He displays good power overall and will drive his defender back when he gets a hat on a hat. Powers-Johnson has a relentless motor and plays with the type of physicality you want in an offensive lineman, consistently playing through the whistle. Powers-Johnson is outstanding at working in space and is an extremely coordinated big man. He can land on moving targets and is quick enough to get out on wide zone and screens.

In the passing game, Powers-Johnson shows an above-average anchor to stymie bull rushers. He lacks length and will allow defenders to win his chest plate at times. His edges will get exposed at times when facing top-end interior rushers who win with quickness off the snap.

Powers-Johnson is a highly cerebral player who makes all the calls up front. A team captain, Powers-Johnson is a player you want to build your offensive line around and his passion and love for the game is evident when you watch the tape. Powers-Johnson is still a young and ascending player but his physical talent and upside are undeniable and he will be a high-end starting center in the NFL.

Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Winning Starter