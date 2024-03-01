Tyreek Hill is facing a new lawsuit after a social media influencer claims the Miami Dolphins wide receiver intentionally broke her leg at his home last year. The lawsuit was filed in Broward County last week by Sophie Hall, an influencer and model with more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

A lawyer representing Tyreek Hill denied allegations that the Miami Dolphins receiver broke a woman's leg while running football drills at his home last year, calling them in a statement obtained by ESPN on Thursday "baseless." Story via @Marcel_LJ https://t.co/IzLPtbMLg3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024