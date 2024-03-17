Free agency is one week old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. NBC Sports released their latest mock draft this weekend, and with the 21st overall pick, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center – Oregon

“Jackson Powers-Johnson primarily played center in college but did accrue over 400 snaps at right guard plus a handful of reps at left guard. The Dolphins just inked center Aaron Brewer to a three-year deal, but he too has experience at all three interior positions. Keeping Tua Tagovailoa protected has to be a priority for the Dolphins and JPJ gives them a massive upgrade no matter how Miami chooses to use him.”

(For the Latest Tyreek Hill Off-the-Field Situation, click below)