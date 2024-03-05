Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency begins aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. Now that the NFL Scouting Combine is behind us, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com put out a two-round mock draft. With the 21st pick in Round 1 and the 55th pick in Round 2, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson – Center, Oregon

“Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn are all set to become free agents. That likely leaves a major void along the interior offensive line for Miami. Powers-Johnson played all 792 snaps of his 2023 season at center, but he also has experience at guard in 2021-22 and is capable of playing any position inside. His sturdy base and raw strength are two of his best traits, and I see Day 1 starter potential.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Ja’Tavion Sanders -TE, Texas

“Sure, Miami’s offense was among the best in the NFL last season, but it was missing a dynamic tight end. Because the Dolphins are so reliant on the middle of the field, Sanders is a perfect match. He is coming off his second straight 600-plus-yard season and has good hands.”