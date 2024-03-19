Field Yates of ESPN was the first to report that free agent offensive guard Phil Haynes visited the Dolphins on Monday. Haynes, who will turn 29 in October, was a former fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2019.

Haynes has played in 31 games in the NFL, starting 13 of them. In 2019, he played in zero games, and in 2020, he played in 2 games and started none. Before this past season, he had never started more than three games in a season. In 2023, Haynes started and played in eight games before injuring his toe and missing the remainder of the season.

Seattle named Haynes the starting right guard entering the 2023 season and he started all eight games at that position before his injury. Miami may be looking at him to replace Robert Hunt, who signed a five-year $100 million contract with the Carolina Panthers last week.

Haynes would be a clear downgrade from Hunt, but with the Dolphins on a limited budget, it may be an economical move by the Fins, and I am sure he will fight it out in training camp with Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg for the starting right guard position s should the Dolphins add him to the roster.

Veteran guard Phil Haynes, who visited Dolphins headquarters today, started all 8 games he appeared in for Seattle last season before going on IR in late November with a toe injury. He's a right guard candidate to replace Hunt. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 18, 2024

