Miami Dolphins WR River Cracraft has apparently re-signed with the Miami Dolphins. River went to Twitter Wednesday evening and put up the tweet below with a “back to work” statement.

Cracraft will be 30 in November and has spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He played in 10 games for Miami in 2023 and had one start. He had nine receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. In 2022, he played in 11 games and had nine receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has 25 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami is bringing Odell Beckham JR in for a visit on Thursday. According to a Miami Herald report, they like him a lot and are interested in signing him.

Fins all the way up!🐬 back to work! — River (@rivercracraft) March 21, 2024

The Dolphins have two elite wide receivers in Hill and Waddle but are in desperate need of WR depth at this time. This offseason, they have lost Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen. They did re-sign Braxton Berrios and now apparently have re-signed Cracraft.

The Berrios signing, you can make a case, was more of a special teams addition and less of someone they expect to help them at wide receiver.

In 2023, when Tyreek Hill was injured vs the Titans, he was never 100% when he did return to the field. Jaylen Waddle was also less than 100% at the end of the season, and Miami’s offense suffered during that time and during the playoff run and playoff game. The Dolphins, this offseason, must address through the draft or free agency the wide receiver depth to ensure that does not happen again in 2024.

The return of Cracraft gives Miami someone who is familiar with the playbook and the offense, but he will also have to fight it out in training camp for a roster spot as it appears Miami is on the verge of adding multiple new people to the WR room.

More on this story as it develops.

