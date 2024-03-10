TMZ reports Tyreek Hill was involved in a heated confrontation at Kevin Hart’s comedy gig in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the report, after settling into a seat at the Coca-Cola Roxy venue, a woman grabbed Tyreek, claiming he had taken the seat she had paid for. Tyreek refrained from any physical retaliation and from people on site; he denied the accusation and immediately left the venue before the situation spiraled.

Per TMZ: “The dispute did get physical when the same woman, accompanied by a male companion, became involved in a verbal exchange with Tyreek’s friends. Tensions boiled over, leading to a physical confrontation when she allegedly pushed someone from the other group.”

When things got physical between the woman and Tyreek’s friends he had gone to the show with, Tyreek had already left the venue.

The police said they reviewed video footage and determined the woman was the primary aggressor in the altercation, and she and her male friend were put in handcuffs as the matter was trying to be resolved. However, people from the other party didn’t cooperate with the police and did not want to press charges, so everyone was released without further incident.

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1766642435109564871

Tyreek Hill continues to make headlines for things off the field. On February 27th, plus-sized model Sophie Hall filed a lawsuit against Tyreek for allegedly breaking her leg in the backyard of his house doing some football drills.

Also, Per a NY Post article, “Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Baker, 29, accused the All-Pro NFLer of not adequately providing for the children he allegedly conceived with them — and are demanding more child support than the $2,500 per month he already pays them both, as stated in the legal papers. Both lawsuits are ongoing, and were filed separately in Broward County.”

Both children in question were born in 2023.

On February 28th, Tyreek settled the paternity dispute with Lackner, acknowledging he is the father of the child. Per the NY Post; “The parties freely and voluntarily entered into a Paternity Settlement Agreement and Parenting Plan on January 22, 2024, which globally resolves all issues attendant to this matter, which includes parental responsibility, timesharing and child support.”

