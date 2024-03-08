I know, I know. You probably read the headline and are yelling, “CLICKBAIT” or “This is BS. No way it will happen,” dismissing the premise before even reading anything I have to say.

Let me be clear from the start: I don’t believe Miami will trade for L’Jarius Sneed, but I’ll not be shocked if it happens.

Last Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were going to put the non-exclusive franchise tag on the superstar cornerback. This means he is able to negotiate with other teams to find a deal, and then he can take that deal back to Kansas City, which has the opportunity to match, or then work out a trade with the team that provided him with the deal.

The interesting part of the report was that Fowler mentioned two teams to watch who may be in the market for Sneed: the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins fans were taken aback by the report, Miami? Really? Doesn’t Miami have salary cap issues and can they afford someone like L’Jarius Sneed?

Why Miami?

I mean, Jeremy Fowler didn’t just make it up out of thin air. There are 31 teams Sneed doesn’t play for, and Miami is one of the two he puts a spotlight on regarding Sneed.

Could it be something such as Sneed’s agent leaking info to Fowler to try and drum up interest and get Miami on his client’s radar? Sure, I guess that is possible.

But I think Dolphins fans should not dismiss this story so quickly. Again, as I stated earlier, I do not think Miami is going to trade for Sneed, but there are reasons why it would make sense.

If the Dolphins lose Christian Wilkins, they will lose one of the stars on their team. And as it was reported earlier this week, Miami offered Wilkins upwards of $17 million last offseason with $40 million guaranteed. If Wilkins wants $22 or $23 million a year and more guaranteed money, clearly Miami doesn’t want to go that route, and he is gone.

By being a top-15 pick, when he leaves and signs with another team, Miami will be in store to receive a third-round compensatory pick in the 2025 draft. But if Miami goes on a spending spree in free agency and signs a bunch of guys, the compensatory pick formula will offset the loss of Wilkins, and Miami won’t receive a compensatory pick or will get one, maybe in Rounds five, six, or seven, which is not ideal.

But if Miami trades for a player (ie., Sneed), that doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula. So, Miami would still be in line for that extra third-round pick.

Miami would lose a star, gain a star, and still be on track to get an extra 3rd round pick in 2025.

Also, Sneed’s contract demands would be in line with what Miami was willing to pay Wilkins, maybe a little more, but not much more. And less than what Wilkins was probably asking for.

Oh yeah, Miami also cut Xavien Howard, and there is a void to fill at the starting cornerback position. And before you yell CAM SMITH, look, I hope Cam Smith is great, but we truly don’t know if he will be the next Patrick Surtain or Noah Igbinoghene. We “hope” he is great, but you can’t go into a season with a guy who hasn’t played NFL cornerback before, and you think you will make a playoff run without knowing who he is.

Hope isn’t a plan.

Also, look at Chris Grier’s history. He loves to make at least one “SPLASH” move in the offseason, whether it’s trading for Hill or Ramsey or a big signing. Trading for Sneed would fill that void.

The trade for Kansas City Chiefs CB La'Jarius Sneed it would cost a second-round pick to acquire him with a new contract. pic.twitter.com/S7N3hmbxuJ — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 7, 2024

There is a downside, and that is having to part with a draft pick. Although it was reported today that the Chiefs are looking for at least a 2nd round pick for Sneed. Maybe another later-round pick on top of that. This is what hurts Miami because in the past two drafts, they have only had four picks in each, none in the first round and only one in the second.

And this year, Miami doesn’t have a pick in rounds 3 and 4, so if you trade your second, it means another lost draft for the most part.

On the flip side, Sneed is better than anyone you will pick at #55 in round two, and you could trade back from pick #21 in round 1 to gain a pick in round 1 or 2 to recoup the pick you lost.

So, my point is there are a lot of reasons why Sneed to Miami may be real. And isn’t something Dolphins fans should quickly dismiss.

While I think it’s unlikely, if in the next few days or next week, if you’re on your lunch break at Wendy’s, and an alert comes up on your phone saying Miami has traded for Sneed, don’t be shocked!

