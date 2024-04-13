Last week, I released my 1.0 Mock Draft, and the feedback was generally positive. Remember, these mock drafts are not what I “hope” happens or am “wishing” happens, but what I think will happen when Chris Grier is on the clock. I also base these picks on information I hear, listening to people smarter than me, what they say regarding players, and what some teams may be looking to do based on their draft history and draft philosophy.

So, without further ado, let’s look at my Mock Draft 2.0.

2024 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft 1.0

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE – FSU

In my first mock, I had Miami address the defensive line and select Byron Murphy, but the more and more I read and hear, the more I don’t think Murphy is going to make it to pick #21 come draft day. I still think when push comes to shove, the Dolphins must look to build up the front seven on defense. They can go either defensive tackle or edge rusher, and we know from Chris Grier’s draft history that EDGE rusher being a premium position will probably tilt the scales for Grier looking to add an EDGE when all things are equal.

The way my mock draft falls in the first 20 picks is this: you will have four quarterbacks off the board, you will have four wide receivers off the board, 1 TE will be off the board, five offensive tackles will be off the board, two cornerbacks and at least one defensive tackle will be off the board (maybe two). I think two other edge rushers (Turner and Latu) will be off the board. Do the math; those are 19 players, meaning there is a 50/50 chance Verse will be there for Miami at 21 (and if it’s not Verse, odds are it will be Latu, as one of these two will fall into Miami’s lap most likely)

The Dolphins will not have Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb to open the season, and Andrew Van Ginkel is now in Minnesota. Yes, they signed Shaq Barrett, who is on the wrong side of 30 and on a 1-year deal. Even if Phillips comes back sooner than we think, will he be the same player he was pre-injury? Or will this injury cost him some of that speed he once had and cost him a step? Chubb is returning from his second ACL surgery since being in the NFL and has had ankle surgery; again, the question to be raised is, will he come back the same player, or will he lose a step? Not to mention, Phillips is entering year 4, and Miami will pick up the 5th-year option, but will they be able to pay him and keep him long-term? And with Chubb’s restructuring, will 2024 be his final year in Miami, or will 2025 be his final year in Miami? Miami has the option of a post-June 1st cut after this year to open up $20 million on the cap and only eat $9 million of dead money.

Verse is everything you want coming into the NFL: high motor, explosive, twitchy…he checks every box of those buzzwords you hear only around draft time. While he doesn’t have the ideal size you love in an edge rusher, he has an amazing first step and uses leverage and power to beat blockers. He has a high football IQ and is everything you want in a rookie. Because of the injuries to Chubb and Phillips, Verse is a Day 1 starter for Miami Week 1 in 2024, and honestly if he plays well and up to the hype that is a starting position he may never give up.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Bryon Murphy, DT – Texas

Round 2, Pick #55: Braden Fiske, DT – FSU

That’s right, I’m doubling down on FSU players. It wasn’t by design; it just happened to work out that way. Verse addresses Miami’s pass rush problem heading into 2024; Fiske will address Miami dealing with the losses of Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris, Teair Tart, and Nevile Galimore are great second-string defensive linemen to have on your roster. They are not guys you want to start this year or in the long term. Not to mention, those four signed 1-year deals for under $2 million. They don’t have a future in Miami beyond 2024.

I love Fiske, as he is a guy who doesn’t have the best traits but makes up for it with a non-stop motor, great footwork, great use of hands, and that overall short-space athletic ability and quickness. He plays with speed; he won’t overpower offensive linemen in the NFL, but his sudden moves once the ball is snapped and his non-stop motor make him tough to defend, and he will cause fits for opposing offensive linemen. He is that pain-in-the-neck player who you are glad is on your team, and you don’t have to try and block. He doesn’t give up on plays, and he attacks the ball and plays aggressively with speed. Imagine if Andrew Van Ginkel was a defensive tackle….that’s Braden Fiske!

And I know some of you are yelling right now: OMG, Mike, you didn’t address the offensive line in Rounds 1 or 2 of this draft. Correct, I didn’t. Because I think Miami will sign a veteran guard post-June 1st and run it back with most of the same offensive linemen as last year. As Chris Grier once said, you are more worried about the depth of that position group than we are.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Roman Wilson, WR – Michigan

Round 5, Pick #158: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR – Georgia

It’s round five, and you are looking for players who have traits you want to build off of. Rosemy-Jacksaint has long arms, big hands, a huge catch radius, and can catch contested balls. Something Miami didn’t have in 2023, tried to add with Chase Claypool, but that experiment failed. And I think with this pick, Miami tries to address this again by adding someone who brings something unique to this WR room in Miami.

He doesn’t have great speed, and his running route needs a lot of work, but he can catch those jump balls and contested catches. If Mike McDaniel wants to continue throwing those jump balls, this is your guy! Rosemy-Jacksaint is an amazing athlete who can make those catches that make you go “WOW” but he struggles with the fundamentals of playing the position. But that’s why you pay your coaching staff to coach up players, and with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, there is a lot to like and coach up. He will never be a burner and have top-end speed, but not every player needs to be the same, and its good to have some size and skill set diversity with your WR room.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Isaiah Adams, OG/G – Illinois

Round 6, Pick #184: Dominque Hampton, S – Washington

I am not changing this pick from my first mock draft as I think Miami has no depth at safety and needs to find someone in this draft who can play the position and maybe get on the field in year 1. Hampton I think checks every box of what Miami is looking for in a safety.

Jordan Poyer is a 1-year Band-Aid for Miami’s secondary and safety position. We have no idea if this is Jevon Holland’s final year in Miami as his contract expires after this season. The Dolphins have very little safety depth and Hampton is someone who can come in and be a depth piece in 2024 hopefully and maybe move up the ranks and fight for a starting position down the road.

Hampton is a bit raw, but he is a physical specimen. Hampton is a big safety, a fast safety, and has great length. And for a 6th-round pick, those are traits you want in safety, and you just hope your staff can coach the kid up and polish him up to be more seasoned. He has Inspector Gadget’s arms to break up passes, and he hits like a ton of bricks. If you were drawing up an NFL safety in a lab, it’s Dominque Hampton. The issue with him is that he takes bad angles and is usually in a poor position. He needs to be coached up and taught the nuance of the game. However, as a year one special teams contributor and someone with whom there is a lot to work, I would be a great pick in Round 6.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Dominque Hampston, S – Washington

Round 6, Pick 198: Nathan Thomas, OT – Louisiana-Lafayette

Here it is, Miami adds to their offensive line. I know some of you reading feel this is way way way too late in the draft, so why bother? But again, I remind you Miami has glaring needs on defense right now that cannot be ignored. Regarding the offensive line, Miami has healthy players, most of whom were part of the #1 overall offense in 2023. With no picks in rounds 3 and 4, you can’t plug every hole with the draft. So, I think the offensive line may have to take a back seat.

What I like about Nathan Thomas is that he is a mountain of a man who can run block with the best of them. That is half the battle in the NFL: Can you do one thing well? When it comes to run blocking, Thomas can. As a pass blocker, he struggles; again, that is why he is on the board in Round 6. Miami will have to coach him up and work on that moving forward. But I think there is a lot to work with here, and in a year or two, he may be competing for a starting job, and in 2025, he may be a guy you are comfortable enough with being your swing tackle off the bench.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Nathaniel Watson, LB – Miss St

Round 7, Pick #241: Matthew Hayball, P – Vanderbilt

Your damn right. I’m keeping this pick with the punter in round 7. I have no idea on god’s green earth how the Dolphins, a team that wants to win the AFC East and playoff games, can be comfortable with Jake Bailey as their punter in 2024. I will not accept Miami having Jake Bailey as their punter in 2024 and not bringing in some competition for him with more upside. Hayball started his college career at FAU before transferring to Vanderbilt. His senior season was the best at Vandy, with 58 punts, a 47.6 average, with a long of 71. Special Teams matter; draft a punter.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Matthew Hayball, P – Vanderbilt