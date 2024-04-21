Pops up tall off the snap and gets behind in back-side cutoffs.

On first contact, tends to hit and bounce rather than hit and stick.

His run blocking is much less organized and technical than his pass blocking.

Doesn’t have the range in pass sets to succeed when tardy out of his stance.

Occasional issues allowing weight to slide too far out on outside foot.

Washington had some success beating his outside hand and trimming the edge.

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Taliese Fuaga, an imposing Offensive Tackle from Oregon State, stands at 6’6″ and weighs 334 pounds. As a Redshirt Junior, he has made significant strides since his initial rating as a 3-star recruit from Mount Tahoma High School. His journey at Oregon State began with limited playtime, featuring in just 3 games as a freshman. However, he showed promise by allowing no QB hurries, hits, or sacks.

His sophomore year marked a substantial increase in participation with 12 games and 744 snaps, conceding 8 QB hurries and 2 QB hits but maintaining a record of zero sacks.

In 2023, Fuaga’s performance peaked; he played 12 games with a total of 700 snaps, giving up 12 QB hurries and 2 QB hits, still impressively allowing no sacks. His growth was recognized with a First Team All-Pac 12 in 2023, an Outland Trophy semifinalist nomination, and a Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2022, signaling his emergence as a dominant force in the collegiate ranks.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Run game dominance: His ability to control the line of scrimmage in the run game is exceptional, leveraging his size and strength to overpower defenders.

Strong, NFL-ready frame: Fuaga’s physical stature is ideal for professional play, providing a robust and durable foundation for his blocking abilities.

Heavy hands: His impactful handwork stuns defenders, effectively disrupting their momentum and control during engagements.

Potential for positional versatility: Demonstrates the capability to adapt to various roles on the offensive line, adding valuable flexibility to any NFL team.

Elite explosiveness and range: He exhibits rare agility and quickness for his size, particularly noticeable in his movement to the second level.

Aggressive playstyle: Known for his proactive and dominant approach, consistently seeking to overpower opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Effective leverage and pad level: Maintains superior leverage due to excellent knee bend, a critical skill for offensive linemen.

Skilled in recovery and redirection: Shows remarkable hip flexibility and ability to adjust quickly, essential for countering dynamic defensive strategies.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Arm length just shy of elite: His arm length, while substantial, isn’t quite at the top tier, potentially affecting his reach and effectiveness against elite edge rushers.

Limited hip flexibility: Fuaga sometimes shows challenges in quick hip transitions, impacting his ability to seal off agile edge rushers effectively.

Upright stance in pass plays: On passing downs, his tendency to stand too upright can make him vulnerable to powerful bull rushes from defenders.

Inconsistent footwork: He occasionally struggles to bring his feet along in situations requiring quick redirection, which can leave gaps for defenders to exploit.

Over-aggressiveness: His aggressive playstyle, while generally an asset, can lead to overextension and mistimed blocks, particularly in space.