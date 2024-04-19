Chad Reuter of NFL.com put out a full seven-round NFL Mock Draft, and in Round 1, with the 21st pick, he had arguably one of the two best offensive tackles in this draft, falling to the Dolphins. And if this player does fall to pick #21, Mike McDaniel, Frank Smith, and Chris Grier will be very happy.
Round 1, Pick #21: Olumuyiwa Fashanu
“If there’s a run on quarterbacks and receivers with the first 20 selections, one of the top offensive tackles could still be available for Miami at No. 21. Fashanu is similar to Christian Darrisaw (No. 23 overall in 2021) and Andre Dillard (No. 22 in 2019) when they were entering the league in that he’s a bit raw in his technique and did not dominate in his final collegiate season as expected. Fashanu has the upside, though, to become an excellent starter.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he’s already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He’s long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu’s continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
Strengths
- Prototypical height/weight/length with proportional mass as left tackle.
- Team captain; head coach called him a “high production, low maintenance” guy.
- Grip strength can shut down a rush once he gets locked in.
- Can swivel open outside half to mirror around the arc and keep the pocket closed.
- Uses technique and bend to help stall rush momentum and drop anchor.
- Fits up base blocks with good strike, leverage and drive.
- Improved fight and strain in power swaps at point of attack from 2022 to 2023.
- Controlled lateral slides help cut off moving targets as second-level blocker.
- Length is best served as a recovery mechanism to corral leaky opponents.
Weaknesses
- Inconsistent slide width creates inconsistent body control in his mirror.
- Needs better patience and timing to eliminate lunging with his punch.
- Forward lean into rushers will get him countered as a pro.
- Must learn to step down to B-gap sooner to protect against T/E twists.
- Oversteps landmarks, diminishing leverage and control as run blocker.
- Needs to improve footwork/positioning post-contact to improve block finishing.
- Struggles to reach back-side cutoffs due to faulty technique off the snap.
Round 2, Pick #55: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE – Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Talented pass-catching tight end with an exciting floor if he can handle the rigors of the pro game. Sanders possesses an average build, but he has room for more muscle. He flashes as a run blocker, but he isn’t consistent at the point of attack. He can get up the field from in-line or from the slot, beating man coverage at his route stems or separating quickly from turns. He is able to dig in and win combat catches underneath and has proven to be highly effective running the seam or catching intermediate throws into zone pockets. Teams looking for a tight end with a more complete game might pass on him, but his potential to open up the passing game and become a highly productive pass-catcher should be hard to pass on.
STRENGTHS
- Size and play strength to play through route traffic.
- Well-coordinated making leaping catches on the move.
- Eventually outruns most linebackers across the field or up the seam.
- Frames off defender and catches with strong hands when contested.
- Run-after-catch features quick vertical burst and getaway speed.
- Fits run blocks with good hand placement and hip lift.
- Has the tools to become a more effective move blocker.
WEAKNESSES
- Will need to get much stronger for in-line blocking chores.
- Inconsistent aggression taking on bigger opponents at the point.
- Allows defenders to play through his base blocks.
- Displays consistent break drift on out-breaking routes.
Round 5, Pick #158: Gabe Hall, DT – Baylor
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Hall’s draft standing with each team will be determined by scheme and just how much the team values traits over tape. Despite his imposing size and length, Hall fails to play with consistent command at the point of attack and is too often beaten soundly in the finishing phase. He has the initial quickness, bend and hand usage to improve against the run, but it’s not a given. Hall is best aligned as a 4i- or 5-technique in an odd front where he has more space to use his athleticism and length as a pass rusher. He has the tools needed to become more impactful on the next level for a defensive line coach ready to work with him.
Strengths
- Physical specimen with exceptional size, length and build.
- Explodes out of stance as an upfield pass rusher.
- Rushes with adequate hand-fighting and persists in finding an opening.
- Diligent to maintain his rush lane against active quarterbacks.
- Gets into initial contact with proper bend and a leveraged punch.
- Possesses traits to become a better run defender than tape shows.
Weaknesses
- Height creates inconsistency in contact balance as interior rusher.
- Has trouble getting hips and shoulders flipped at top of the rush.
- Can be washed out of his run fits too easily by down blocks.
- Needs to work at keeping pads square during lateral engagements.
- Completely gassed out as a run defender against Texas in September.
Round 6, Pick #184: Javon Solomon, EDGE – Troy
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Solomon doesn’t have prototypical size as an NFL edge rusher, and longer tackles can irritate his play at times, but there is plenty to like in the production and the tape. His frame is chiseled, with extremely powerful hips. It’s tough to sustain blocks against him due to his base strength and low center of gravity, which explains why he’s always around the ball at the whistle. He’s an instinctive rusher with a variety of moves and counters that he can string together to put tackles on the ropes. He’s a capable run defender but can be engulfed by size, so he might need to play as a stand-up linebacker. Solomon’s strengths tend to align with what we see from NFL edge defenders with rotational and potential-future-starter value.
Strengths
- Highly impressive sack and tackle-for-loss production over a three-year period.
- Powerful hips and relentless effort help propel him around the block.
- Quick to read and beat reach blocks to maintain contain positioning.
- Cuts his hands loose with a variety of moves at the top of the rush.
- Shows ability to bend the edge and flatten to the quarterback
- Weaponizes counter moves to pry open inside path to the pocket.
Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal size and length as edge defender.
- Inconsistent dealing with the size of Kansas State and Georgia State.
- Can be widened out by a centered block and a wide base.
- Short-strider in his takeoff to the top of the rush.
- Has trouble separating from long-armed tackles who cinch him up.
Round 6, Pick #198: Trevor Keegan, OG – Michigan
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starting guard with good size, great makeup and robust experience in big games. Keegan is part of a Michigan brotherhood up front that won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards (best college football offensive line unit) and made it to the College Football Playoff in three straight seasons. He plays with average hand placement but above-average strain and is extremely consistent in the duo blocking scheme Michigan features so frequently. He’s always hunting extra work and is made for the physicality of the league but could struggle against the length and athleticism he will see in front of him on passing downs. Keegan has Day 3 draft value but might be able to rise from backup status to eventual starter for a run-heavy team.
Strengths
- Rugged build with broad shoulders and proportional thickness.
- Explosive hip charge and leg drive clears out down blocks.
- Technically sound and consistent on double-teams and combo blocks.
- Searches for additional defenders to hit until whistle blows.
- Firm inside hand and quick catch-hand corrals rushers.
- Helps squeeze A-gap rushers and stalls most bull rushers with force.
Weaknesses
- Below-average foot quickness and athleticism in his pass mirror.
- Weight creeps forward in pass punches, creating counter opportunities.
- Tendency to use his forearm over hand placement as drive blocker.
- Sustaining against NFL athleticism and length could be an issue.
- Below-average bend and agility to catch moving targets in space.
Round 7, Pick #198: Jarius Monroe, CB – Tulane
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Monroe’s frame and play strength are easy checkmarks in his favor, but he fails to meet the mark when it comes to the cover talent and athleticism needed to stay at cornerback in the NFL. Monroe looks like a press corner, but he is too impatient and lacks desired balance to stay connected to the release. He plays more confidently from off-man or short-zone looks and frequently takes the ball away when quarterbacks try to fit it in over the top of him. Monroe is too upright and sluggish with change of direction and transitions, but he has the toughness for a team to give him a look as a down safety.
Strengths
- Body type can be classified as big, long and strong.
- Finished college with 46 pass breakups and seven interceptions over five seasons.
- Builds downfield wall with size/length that is hard to throw over.
- Good high-low balance from underneath in two-deep zone.
- Above-average tackler with strength to stop the carry.
Weaknesses
-
- Has trouble matching press release, allowing early separation.
- Too upright and straight-legged when covering in space.
- Transitions in all directions tend to be a step slow.
- Lacks speed and stop-start fluidity for ideal route phasing.
- Needs to trust his technique to better avoid coverage flags.
