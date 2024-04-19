Chad Reuter of NFL.com put out a full seven-round NFL Mock Draft, and in Round 1, with the 21st pick, he had arguably one of the two best offensive tackles in this draft, falling to the Dolphins. And if this player does fall to pick #21, Mike McDaniel, Frank Smith, and Chris Grier will be very happy.

Round 1, Pick #21: Olumuyiwa Fashanu

“If there’s a run on quarterbacks and receivers with the first 20 selections, one of the top offensive tackles could still be available for Miami at No. 21. Fashanu is similar to Christian Darrisaw (No. 23 overall in 2021) and Andre Dillard (No. 22 in 2019) when they were entering the league in that he’s a bit raw in his technique and did not dominate in his final collegiate season as expected. Fashanu has the upside, though, to become an excellent starter.”

Overview