Chad Reuter of NFL.com did a bit of a twist on your normal mock draft. Instead of doing a 1st round or 2 round mock draft. Instead, Chad mocked each team’s top two picks, meaning that he mocked those two picks for a team like the Bears, who have picks #1 and #9 overall. For a team like Cleveland, whose first two picks are #54 and #85, he mocked those two. For our Miami Dolphins, their first two picks are #21 and #55, so it’s kind of a straight two-round mock for them. So, with that said, Chad Reuter has Miami Selecting…
Round 1: No. 21 overall: Jer’Zahn Newton, DT, Illinois
Round 2: No. 55 overall: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
“Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency was a major blow to the Dolphins’ defensive line; Newton’s strength and quickness off the ball give him a chance to contribute immediately. Sanders will get down the seam against defenses worried about Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle outside. This seems like an excellent marriage for an already explosive offense.”
Jer’Zhan Newton NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile
DRAFT PROFILE: BIO
Jer’Zhan Newton (known as Johnny), a defensive lineman from the University of Illinois, emerged from Clearwater, Florida as a three-star recruit. At Illinois, Newton quickly made a name for himself, demonstrating a strong presence on the defensive line. Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 295 pounds, he has been a versatile player, lining up in various positions on the line.
In the 2023 game against Penn State, Newton showcased his disruptive abilities, recording six tackles, seven pressures, and two batted passes, in addition to blocking a field goal. His performance throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons was consistently dominating.
Newton’s accolades include being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was also a two-time All-American in 2022 and 2023, and a team captain in his final year. His achievements were further recognized with a selection to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022.
From his freshman year in 2020, Newton was impactful, playing 8 games making 15 tackles, 11 assists, 13 stops, and 6 total pressures. He built on this foundation in his sophomore year, increasing his stats across the board where in 12 games he added 27 tackles, 17 assists, 19 stops, and 15 total pressures.
2023 was his best year by far as he made 43 total pressures, along with 8 sacks and 28 hurries.
Overall, Newton is projected as a starting 3-technique interior DL, known for his impact in both run and passing downs.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Newton’s alignment versatility is a key strength, effectively shifting across multiple spots on the defensive line with tactical precision.
- His explosive get-off is a major disruptor; Newton consistently beats linemen off the snap with his quick burst.
- Utilizes heavy, impactful hands for crushing blows, showcasing advanced hand-fighting techniques
- Demonstrates the flexibility to play on the edge, indicating a broad skill set beyond typical interior line duties.
- Exceptional leverage, using his size and technique to gain upper hand in the trenches.
- Armed with an array of countermoves, he’s not just a power player but a strategic rusher with a diverse skill set.
- For a near 300-pound athlete, his agility and quickness stand out, making him a dual threat in both run and pass situations.
- Displays strong point of attack capabilities against the run, with natural leverage and ability to control engagements.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Newton’s size profile is less than ideal for a defensive tackle, potentially impacting his effectiveness against larger NFL linemen.
- Lacks the desired arm length, which could limit his ability to extend and control engagements at the next level.
- Struggles with handling double-team blocks
- Can be prone to getting manhandled in the run game, indicating a need for improvement in maintaining his position against aggressive run blocks.
- His get-off and acceleration off the snap is only average – reduces the effectiveness of his speed rush
PLAYER COMPARISON
Calijah Kancey
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Jer’Zhan Newton, despite being on the smaller side for a defensive lineman, stands out for his dynamic play at Illinois. His ability to hold his ground against the run, coupled with his agility, makes him a versatile defender. Newton isn’t just about brute strength; his mobility allows him to move, making plays all along the line.
Newton shines in his pass-rushing role, where his quick hands and diverse skill set come into play. He’s adept at using a variety of techniques to get past blockers, combining agility with elite flexibility for a player of his size. This makes him a consistent threat in the backfield and an outstanding interior rusher.
Although Newton’s size isn’t exactly prototypical for an NFL tackle, his performance speaks for itself. His speed off the snap may not be the quickest, but he still manages to wreak havoc in the backfield He leverages his size to his advantage, using his compact frame and technical prowess to challenge bigger linemen.
Looking at Newton’s overall potential, he fits well as a starting 3-technique interior DL in the NFL. His overall skill set is no doubt elite but will need to be teamed with a bigger run-stuffing defensive tackle in order to get the next out of him at the next level and justify a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ja’Tavion Sanders NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile
DRAFT PROFILE: BIO
Ja’Tavion Sanders from Ryan High School was rated a 5-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 5-star grade by 247 Sports. After high school, Sanders opted to join Texas.
In 2021 as a freshman Sanders saw action in just 3 games for the Longhorns and didn’t feature in the passing game.
As a sophomore in 2022 he played 12 games and had 49 catches for 577 yards for an average of 11.8 yards per catch, with 5 TDs, and an excellent QB rating when targeted of 119.3. In pass protection he gave up 4 pressures in limited action in pass protection.
As a junior in 2023 he played 13 games and hauled in 39 catches for 607 yards for an average of 15.6 yards per catch, with 2 TDs, and an impressive QB rating when targeted of 104.3. As a pass blocker, he gave up 4 pressures and surrendered a far-from-impressive 3 sacks.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Excellent open-field blocker takes effective angles and shows strength against secondary defenders.
- Super reliable receiver potential outstanding high pointer
- Exhibits great deep speed and agility as a route runner
- Effective after the catch, shows potential as a screen receiver to take it the distance
- Nice lateral movement, adding versatility to his receiving abilities
- Can not be covered by linebackers, will need a corner to keep up with him
- Has strong hand usage against press coverage – able to get off at the line
- Super soft hands – rarely drops a pass
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Encounters difficulty when facing collegiate edge defenders at the line.
- Less suited for traditional tight-end blocking roles that require consistent in-line play.
- Had little experience as a blocker and in limited action has underperformed as a pass blocker, and is only average in the run game
- Will need time to develop if expected to become a complete multi-role pro-level tight end
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Ja’Tavion Sanders has demonstrated the attributes of a dynamic receiving threat, showcasing the ability to create mismatches in the passing game and stretch the field vertically. His skill set suggests he would thrive in a spread offense system, where his receiving skills would be a major asset, where he could quickly put up big numbers and present a height-weight-speed mismatch for pro defenses.
Despite outstanding receiving talents, Sanders faces the challenge of developing into a more rounded tight end at the pro level. His progression as an in-line blocker will be crucial for him to transition into an every-down player. His current agility and quickness offer a good base for this improvement. His potential as a super dependable who hardly ever drops an on-target pass adds another layer to his profile, making him a valuable target for quarterbacks looking for an outlet.
Looking ahead to the 2024 draft, Sanders is likely to draw attention as a day-two prospect. He presents a compelling combination of immediate impact potential in the passing game and room for growth as a blocker. Sanders is the kind of player who could make an immediate impact as a receiver and transform an offense, he’s the second-best tight end in this year’s class.