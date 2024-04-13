Chad Reuter of NFL.com did a bit of a twist on your normal mock draft. Instead of doing a 1st round or 2 round mock draft. Instead, Chad mocked each team’s top two picks, meaning that he mocked those two picks for a team like the Bears, who have picks #1 and #9 overall. For a team like Cleveland, whose first two picks are #54 and #85, he mocked those two. For our Miami Dolphins, their first two picks are #21 and #55, so it’s kind of a straight two-round mock for them. So, with that said, Chad Reuter has Miami Selecting…

Round 1: No. 21 overall: Jer’Zahn Newton, DT, Illinois

Round 2: No. 55 overall: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

“Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency was a major blow to the Dolphins’ defensive line; Newton’s strength and quickness off the ball give him a chance to contribute immediately. Sanders will get down the seam against defenses worried about Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle outside. This seems like an excellent marriage for an already explosive offense.”

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Jer’Zhan Newton (known as Johnny), a defensive lineman from the University of Illinois, emerged from Clearwater, Florida as a three-star recruit. At Illinois, Newton quickly made a name for himself, demonstrating a strong presence on the defensive line. Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 295 pounds, he has been a versatile player, lining up in various positions on the line.

In the 2023 game against Penn State, Newton showcased his disruptive abilities, recording six tackles, seven pressures, and two batted passes, in addition to blocking a field goal. His performance throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons was consistently dominating.

Newton’s accolades include being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was also a two-time All-American in 2022 and 2023, and a team captain in his final year. His achievements were further recognized with a selection to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022.

From his freshman year in 2020, Newton was impactful, playing 8 games making 15 tackles, 11 assists, 13 stops, and 6 total pressures. He built on this foundation in his sophomore year, increasing his stats across the board where in 12 games he added 27 tackles, 17 assists, 19 stops, and 15 total pressures.

2023 was his best year by far as he made 43 total pressures, along with 8 sacks and 28 hurries.

Overall, Newton is projected as a starting 3-technique interior DL, known for his impact in both run and passing downs.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Newton’s alignment versatility is a key strength, effectively shifting across multiple spots on the defensive line with tactical precision.

His explosive get-off is a major disruptor; Newton consistently beats linemen off the snap with his quick burst.

Utilizes heavy, impactful hands for crushing blows, showcasing advanced hand-fighting techniques

Demonstrates the flexibility to play on the edge, indicating a broad skill set beyond typical interior line duties.

Exceptional leverage, using his size and technique to gain upper hand in the trenches.

Armed with an array of countermoves, he’s not just a power player but a strategic rusher with a diverse skill set.

For a near 300-pound athlete, his agility and quickness stand out, making him a dual threat in both run and pass situations.

Displays strong point of attack capabilities against the run, with natural leverage and ability to control engagements.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Newton’s size profile is less than ideal for a defensive tackle, potentially impacting his effectiveness against larger NFL linemen.

Lacks the desired arm length, which could limit his ability to extend and control engagements at the next level.

Struggles with handling double-team blocks

Can be prone to getting manhandled in the run game, indicating a need for improvement in maintaining his position against aggressive run blocks.

His get-off and acceleration off the snap is only average – reduces the effectiveness of his speed rush

PLAYER COMPARISON Calijah Kancey