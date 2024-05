This week on Phins Factor, Marisa is joined by Stephen D from here at DolphinsTalk.com to give their thoughts on this past weekend’s NFL Draft, and all of the players Miami added to their roster. They also talk about the “new” Dolphins logo floating around on the internet and why, thankfully, that isn’t anything Miami will be moving to in the near future.

