Dolphins Prospect Profile of Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga

The latest Dolphins Prospect Profile is of Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga. Fuaga is an exciting prospect for any NFL team. He is a physically dominating run-blocker and never allowed a single sack in his collegiate career. In Miami’s case, he can play right guard in the NFL and replace Robert Hunt. Fuaga’s tackle ability would give Miami options and flexibility, which could be helpful when looking at veteran left tackle Terron Armstead.

Hypothetically, Fuaga could be an instant starter and replacement for right guard Robert Hunt, who is now in Carolina. In 2025, Fuaga’s tackle experience could create a ready-made bookend pair with Austin Jackson. Jackson can play on the left side, and Fuaga can undoubtedly adapt. Making the potential here is thought-provoking at a minimum. The Dolphins have temporary left tackle depth with re-signed veteran free agent Kendall Lamm. While Fuaga should be a top-15 pick, Miami must consider this selection if available at 21.

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga has easily been one of my favorite players to study for the 2024 NFL Draft. Checked into the Senior Bowl at 6'5" and 332 pounds with 33 3/8" arms. He's got a fluid lower half with hands that strike quickly and are powerful. Hasn't given up a sack. pic.twitter.com/c0yRR1dXFe — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 8, 2024

Relative Athleticism Score (RAS)

Fuaga scored 9.71 out of 10 in Relative Athleticism Score (RAS). Created by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network, RAS helps evaluate overall athleticism by combining all measurables into one numerical score. Since the stat was created in 1987, Fuaga ranked 39th out of 1,314. Fuaga was fourth overall among offensive tackles at the NFL Combine in Production Score at 83 and sixth in Total Score at 83. He was 10th in Athletic Score at 81.

Taliese Fuaga is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 39 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024. Splits projected https://t.co/c6L7OOi6b1 pic.twitter.com/9xmgauYiV6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

Decorated Tackle, Potential Guard

Fuaga could excel in either his natural tackle spot or on the interior at guard. He has the ability to succeed in a zone-blocking system and is definitely athletic enough. He was Named First-Team All-Pac 12 last year and Second-Team in 2022. Fuaga was also an Outland Trophy Finalist, given to the nation’s top interior offensive lineman last season. Not allowing a sack in his college career, combined with elite run-blocking, makes his availability doubtful at 21.

Fuaga already has a great foundation to build on in the pros. His great size, good football IQ, and high ceiling combine to make him an ideal first-round selection for any team needing to beef up their offensive line.