If the Miami Dolphins looked like they were frozen in their playoff game against the Chiefs last season — it’s ’cause they kind of were … at least, that’s according to Terron Armstead, who tells TMZ Sports it was unbearably frigid in Kansas City that day.
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead Says Playoff Game With Chiefs Was Unbearably Cold
