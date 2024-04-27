In the 4th Round with Pick 120 after trading a 2025 3rd round pick to Philadelphia the Dolphins select RB Jaylen Wright out of Tennessee.
NFL.com Overview
Explosive back with good size and breakaway speed. Wright’s running style is more linear than free-flowing, which limits his cut smoothness and elusiveness on the second level. His vision and aggression as an interior runner are just average, but that won’t stop him from putting yards on the stat sheet. He regularly bounced runs wide and beat the pursuit around the corner, so a move to a stretch-based running attack would be a natural fit, allowing his speed to shine. He’s capable of running with power, but he will default into finesse at times. Wright’s big-play potential and talent as a pass catcher should make him a Day 2 target as a future starter.
Strengths
- Sprinter’s speed for long touchdown runs once he hits the open field.
- Posted an explosive run (10-plus yards) on 25.4 percent of his carries in 2023.
- Sudden jump-cut creates lateral exits away from tacklers.
- Linear runner but can get to change of direction with timing.
- Displayed ability to stay up and drag tacklers against Texas A&M.
- Natural, sticky hands with potential to run more routes than he did in college.
Weaknesses
- Fumbled four times on 146 carries in 2022.
- Doesn’t trust his eyes, creating indecisiveness as an inside runner.
- Upright running style subjects him to bigger hits.
- Lacks efficiency of movement when stacking cuts.
- Will need to play with more awareness when protecting the pocket.
Let’s hope our O-line watches these clips…if the line open holes for this guy he (or Mostert or Achane) will be gone!