Field Yates of ESPN put out his final 2024 Mock Draft and with the 21st pick he has the Miami Dolphins adding more speed to an already super fast team.
Round 1, Pick #21: Xavier Worthy, WR – Texas
“The Dolphins certainly don’t need to add another wide receiver, but is there a more tantalizing potential fit than the fastest player in the history of the combine (4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash) joining the fastest offense in the NFL? Miami’s need for speed is well established, and this pick would create an incredible receiver trio with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Worthy.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Worthy’s draft slotting could come down to draft-room debates weighing his elite speed versus his thin frame. Worthy will find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage, but he lacks play strength and release quickness to defeat a quality NFL press. His quick-strike potential adds an element of danger over the top and should open wider windows for teammates to work into. He lacks the physical tools to catch when contested and needs to prove he can hold up to a more physical brand of football. Worthy is a niche prospect for teams looking to add a legit field-stretcher, but areas of concern could create a wider gap between ceiling and floor.
Strengths
- Deep speed requires additional defensive attention.
- Creates space and loosens coverage for teammates.
- Separation is inevitable when routes ask less of him.
- Displayed ball-tracking improvements against Alabama and Houston.
- Has bend and agility to run post-corner and whip routes effectively.
- There will be problems for the defense if he breaks a tackle after the catch.
Weaknesses
- Thin and lacking functional strength to fight through press.
- Needs to improve efficiency and quickness getting off the ball.
- Lack of hand strength gets him bullied on contested catches.
- Takes reps off when he’s not expecting the throw to come his way.
- Fails to adjust his speed to ball placement consistently enough.
Bio
- 2021: First-team All-Big 12 Conference, Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Freshman All-American. Finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Led the team with 62 receptions, 981 receiving yards (15.8 per). Tied for eighth in the FBS with 12 receiving TDs. Started all 12 games (2-33-16.5 KR; 3-47-15.7 PR).
- 2022: Second-team All-Big 12 Conference. Led the team with 60 receptions, 760 receiving yards (12.7 per), 9 receiving TDs. Started all 13 games (2-14-7.0 rushing; 15-146-9.7 PR).
- 2023: Third-team Associated Press All-American All-Purpose. First-team All-Big 12 Conference WR and RS. Led the team with 75 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards (13.5 per), had 5 receiving TDs. Ranked second in the FBS with 16.9 yards per punt return (22-371, TD). Started all 14 games (4-35-8.8 rushing).
- Broke the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 40-yard dash of 4.21 seconds.
