Field Yates of ESPN put out his final 2024 Mock Draft and with the 21st pick he has the Miami Dolphins adding more speed to an already super fast team.

Round 1, Pick #21: Xavier Worthy, WR – Texas

“The Dolphins certainly don’t need to add another wide receiver, but is there a more tantalizing potential fit than the fastest player in the history of the combine (4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash) joining the fastest offense in the NFL? Miami’s need for speed is well established, and this pick would create an incredible receiver trio with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Worthy.”

Overview