Mike Smith, the Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons between 2008 and 2014, shared his thoughts on Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick Chop Robinson at Betway Sports.

Below is what Smith had to say about Chop Robinson.

Mike Smith on Chop Robinson

“The third edge guy that I really like is Chop Robinson from Penn State. The thing I really like about this guy is that his motor runs all the time.”

“He’s got great get off. The teams that don’t play read and react and instead play getting up the field, they’re going to really like this guy a lot.”

“He’s got super flexibility and he’s got good bend. He’s got speed and quickness which he penetrates into the backfield with, but he needs to improve his hand playing technique. If you’re going to ask him to two gap, he’s got to improve in that area.”

“He’s not real strong and that’s evident when you watch the tape because he’s one of those that get up the field and attacks guys but when he attacks, he’ll get pushed out of the hole in the running game.”

“He doesn’t have the girth and the strength to sit down at the line of scrimmage and make plays. So, he’ll run up the field and run himself out of plays in the run game. He has to improve that, but I can see him being a third down guy who you’re going to want on the field in passing situations.”

Miami was in dire need of an edge rusher coming into this draft because of the unknown status of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips entering this 2024 season. Chop Robinson has a lot of traits that you like, but you will need a full year in an NFL weight room program before we see the best out of him. But the future is extremely bright with Chop Robinson and he should contribute this year and be a big piece of Miami’s future beyond 2024.