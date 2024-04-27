In Rd 5 with Pick #158 Miami Selects: Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado St

Broadly built edge defender with substandard traits but lights-out production over the last couple of seasons. Kamara won’t be everyone’s cup of tea due to his lack of length and tendency to rely heavily upon his power. He gets into the pocket with violent hands, lower-body drive power and a relentless desire to meet the quarterback. He’ll have to prove he can circumvent long-limbed technicians on the next level, which could be a challenge. He’s not a classic edge-setter against the run but does a nice job of playing under blockers and sneaking into the gaps. He might drop some on draft day due to the measurables, but the kind of will to conquer he’s shown typically translates in the NFL.

Strengths