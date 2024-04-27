In Rd 5 with Pick #158 Miami Selects: Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado St
NFL.com Draft Overview
Broadly built edge defender with substandard traits but lights-out production over the last couple of seasons. Kamara won’t be everyone’s cup of tea due to his lack of length and tendency to rely heavily upon his power. He gets into the pocket with violent hands, lower-body drive power and a relentless desire to meet the quarterback. He’ll have to prove he can circumvent long-limbed technicians on the next level, which could be a challenge. He’s not a classic edge-setter against the run but does a nice job of playing under blockers and sneaking into the gaps. He might drop some on draft day due to the measurables, but the kind of will to conquer he’s shown typically translates in the NFL.
Strengths
- Outstanding career production, with 45.5 TFLs, 30.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.
- Sets up inside rush move with hard upfield push off the snap.
- Violent hands help grease the edge at the top of the rush.
- Continuous assault of the pocket through contact.
- Plays with force and aggression when attacking the block.
- Has the leverage and base strength to squeeze split double-teams.
Weaknesses
- Can become too reliant on power in his rush approach.
- Inconsistent working back under when reaching pocket depth.
- Excessive forward lean causes imbalance when dipping the corner.
- Will need to prove he can stack blocks and set a firm edge.
- Hard-charging play style will lead to missed tackles.