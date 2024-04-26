Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant. However, he will need to level up his hand skills and attack angles to reach his potential against NFL tackles. Robinson’s electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter. If he crafts a rush approach and learns to string moves/counters together, he could reach his ceiling as a destructive force capable of forcing teams to game plan around him.

Possesses rare explosiveness and speed to overwhelm blockers across from him.

Plays with natural leverage and powerful leg drive to create stress on blocker’s edges.

Wicked pursuit speed reduces space for outside runners and quarterbacks.

Able to do battle with big tackles and still set a firm edge.

Slant quickness creates opportunity to disrupt play design.

Tears out of his stance like a track sprinter into his rush.

Exceptional lower-body flexion to dip way low and corner tightly at the turn.

Finesse tackles without a true anchor will be found out by his bull rush.

Weaknesses

Relatively modest production totals relative to elite traits.

Needs to work on technique and hand usage for block take-ons.

Inconsistent keeping feet under his pads, leading to slippage.

Hands and feet lack harmony as a pass rusher.

Still learning to set up tackles and create his itinerary into the pocket.

NFL Draft Buzz Profile

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Chop Robinson, the Penn State Nittany Lion with an imposing presence on the edge, has marked his territory in the collegiate football landscape with remarkable achievements and a steep progression in his play. Originating from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Robinson’s journey from a highly touted five-star recruit at Quince Orchard HS to an NFL Draft prospect is a testament to his relentless work ethic and natural ability.

Robinson began his collegiate career at the University of Maryland, where even as a freshman, he demonstrated his potential across 13 games. Taking part in 263 snaps, his freshman statistics were solid: 14 tackles, one assist, and 7 stops. His impact extended beyond the traditional responsibilities of an edge rusher; while he didn’t record any pass breakups or interceptions, quarterbacks had a rating of 87.5 when targeting his coverage, showing his effectiveness in disrupting the passing game. His pass-rushing acumen was evident with 13 total pressures, comprising 9 quarterback hurries, 2 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks.

Seeking to elevate his game further, Robinson transferred to Penn State for the 2022 season. His sophomore campaign saw him take a significant leap forward, participating in 414 snaps across 11 games. His on-field production saw a notable increase, with 15 tackles and 16 stops. His prowess in pressuring the quarterback was more pronounced; he tallied 40 total pressures, with an impressive 28 quarterback hurries, 8 quarterback hits, and 4 sacks. This marked improvement underscored his capability to disrupt the offensive backfield consistently.

His achievements and statistics earned him preseason second-team All-American honors in his junior year, as well as a spot on watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, signaling his burgeoning impact. The All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media in 2022, alongside the Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second-team selection, and sharing the Reid Robinson Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award with teammate Adisa Isaac, reflected his standing as a player of note.

Affectionately known as “Chop,” a childhood nickname that has followed him into his athletic career, Robinson has embraced the essence of the moniker with his tenacious play and indomitable spirit. His progression from a promising freshman at Maryland to a disruptive force at Penn State places him among the top prospects, continuing Penn State’s reputation as a premier defensive line producer for the NFL. With his demonstrated ability to affect the game both in the trenches and in open space, Robinson stands poised to join the ranks of professional football’s defensive stalwarts.