With the 55th Overall Pick in Round 2, Miami selected Patrick Paul, OT – Houston

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Long, athletic left tackle prospect whose pass protection is much further ahead of his run blocking. Paul’s hands are more active than well-timed or accurate in pass protection, but he does a nice job of muting rush challenges with a decent anchor and an adequate mirror around the top of the arc. He’s high-cut with a tendency to bend at the waist into contact. He struggles to sustain and finish as a run blocker but that doesn’t appear to be an issue in pass protection. Paul should continue to add play strength, but he also needs to display better effort and full-time grit if he wants to square off against NFL run defenders and become a well-rounded left tackle.

Strengths

  • Extremely long arms with the ability to land the first strike when his hands are right.
  • Slides quickly down to the B-gap when edge rusher backs out or twists.
  • Hands are active throughout the rep to maintain feel for the rusher.
  • Squares and mirrors initial rush moves, which tends to deaden their momentum.
  • Has the agility and footwork for recoveries at the top of the rush.
  • Slides hips into place post-contact to help seal off kick-out blocks.
  • Swings quickly from one block to the next on climb-up blocks.

Weaknesses

  • Pass set can turn into a mini gallop when racing out to meet edge speed.
  • Needs to keep his weight back and his chin tucked in pass pro.
  • Diminishes his length with a lack of consistent track on inside punch.
  • High-cut with long legs that lead to consistently tall pad level.
  • Allows back-side opponents to fight through his cut-off attempts.
  • Doesn’t play with enough core strength or grit to be thought of as a block finisher.