With the 184th pick in the 6th round, Miami selects WR Malik Washington out of Virginia

Performed as a heavily targeted slot receiver in his single season at Virginia after transferring from Northwestern. Washington’s catch total is filled with a high number of quick-game throws and short out routes that allowed him to use his contact balance to stack plenty of tough yards after the catch. Washington possesses premium catch focus, buttery smooth hands and mature ball skills, but he needs to prove he can elude press and run an NFL route tree with better attention to detail. Washington maximizes his skill set to make up for his average size and he should garner attention as a gadget guy with the potential to develop into a WR4 or eventual starter in the slot.