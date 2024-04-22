Round 1, Pick #21: Amarius Mims, OT – Georgia

“Terron Armstead will return for the 2024 season, but Miami could start planning ahead at offensive tackle, especially because it lost key players off the O-line in free agency. Mims arguably has the most upside of any offensive tackle in this class. The problem is he has only eight starts to his name, so the sample is small. Even so, Mims’ movement skills, lower-body quickness and power are all off the charts. Ability isn’t the question; it’s durability. If Mims is able to stay healthy, he’s more than capable of playing on the left side in the NFL and giving the Dolphins a successor to Armstead.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Braden Fiske, DT – FSU

“I have Miami staying in the trenches after getting offensive tackle Amarius Mims in Round 1 but flipping to the other side of the ball. Fiske has aced every step of the pre-draft process and would fill a major need for the Dolphins after the exit of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. Fiske had a 4.78-second run in the 40 at the combine, showing his overall quickness, and he finished last season with 10 run stops and six sacks.”

Round 5, Pick #158: Layden Robinson, G – Texas A&M

Overview

Guard prospect in desperate need of improved pass protection consistency in order to unleash his potential. Robinson’s mass played a pivotal role in helping to escort defenders out of the lane for Aggie running backs. Hand placement and getting into his blocks with proper footwork should come with additional coaching. However, his performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine have worked against his draft stock. Robinson pass protects with excessive leaning, inconsistent mirroring and trouble processing twists and blitzes. Teams will need to decide if his protection issues are correctable and decide how to prioritize his power at the point of attack when considering him on Day 3 of the draft.

Strengths

Broadly built bully with thick limbs for ground and pound.

Accelerates into initial contact, creating consistent early displacement.

Sustains and finishes blocks at an impressive rate.

Relatively nimble feet getting into skip pulls and tagging linebackers on climb-ups.

Has arm length to reach and redirect in pass pro.

Tremendous power in his hands to wake up pass rushers. Weaknesses Plays with elevated pad level, muting ability to seal the block.

Gets too hurried fitting blocks and loses proper positioning.

Could use better attention to detail with hand placement as run blocker.

Frequently off balance and too far out over his pads in protection.

Confounded by twists/blitzes and will be targeted often by NFL coordinators.

Fails to meet pass-rush movements with proper foot slide to defend his edge.

Round 6, Pick #184: Jaylen Harrell, EDGE – Michigan

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Prep High School was rated a 4-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 3-star grade by 247 Sports. After high school, Harrell joined Michigan after being heavily recruited.

In 2020 as a freshman Harrell saw action in just one game and played a total of 4 snaps for the Wolverines. He recorded only one tackle, no assists, while adding no stops.

As a sophomore for the Wolverines in 2021 Harrell played in 12 games and took part in 215 snaps for the Wolverines. He recorded 13 tackles, 4 assists, while adding 7 stops. In coverage Harrell made no pass breakups, no interceptions, and QB rating when targetted of 107.3.

In 2022 as a junior Harrell played in 12 games and contributed on 419 snaps. He recorded 14 tackles, 8 assists while making 12 stops. In coverage Harrell chalked up no pass breakups, no interceptions, and QB rating when targetted of 56.3. As a pass rusher, he produced 24 total pressures, which included 15 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, and 6 sacks on the year.

In 2023 as a senior Harrell logged playing time in 13 games and logged a total of 395 snaps for the Wolverines. He also added only 7 tackles, 10 assists, and 12 stops. While in coverage Harrell made no pass breakups, no interceptions, and QB rating when targetted of 74.3. As a pass rusher, he tallied 27 total pressures, which included 19 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 6 sacks on the season.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

He’s outstanding on the blitz, showing initial burst and quickness with his first step, with the core strength to bounce off blocks and overpower backs in blitz pickup, closing fast on the quarterback.

Handles misdirection well with quick change-of-direction ability. Comes downhill quickly against the run when Harrell has an open lane.

Harrell combines the athleticism of a chase-and-tackle defender and the toughness and physicality of a classic 4-3 Mike.

Ferocious against the run and very good in coverage, is extremely versatile. Despite his build, he holds up well in traffic and makes a lot of plays by engaging a block, shedding, and pursuing.

Good all-around athlete with very good short-area quickness and fluidity. Very good playing strength and has worked hard in the weight room, adding bulk and filling out his frame.

Has the dynamic athleticism to be a force on the edge. He’s a fluid mover with bend-and-dip flexibility as a pass rusher, and he uses his long arms to ward off blockers.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

Harrell lacks elite traits in the pass rush and will need to develop a counter move.

Limited vision and is easily fooled by misdirection. Lacks range and lateral agility in coverage.

Harrell is in a hurry to get upfield but shows poor instincts when locating the ball against the run.

Round 6, Pick 198: Dominique Hampton, S – Washington

NFL.com Draft Profile

Overview

Average game film has to be weighed against his traits and the potential of what he could do with pro coaching. Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He’s more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage. He’s willing in run support, but erratic angles to the tackle and below-average body control can lead to poor positioning and excessive arm tackles. Hampton’s traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value.

Strengths

Impressive physical attributes, including a 6-foot-7 wingspan.

Uses balanced field vision for concise reads as split safety.

Long strider with above-average play speed for his size.

Long arms create a high win rate on contested catches.

Has put some fearsome strikes on pass catchers.

Wide-flowing tackle net when locked in with tackle positioning. Weaknesses Reads routes from a flat-footed backpedal in man coverage.

Inconsistent coverage balance when attempting to match route breaks.

Allows too many open-field blockers to find him.

Takes questionable angles when pursuing the ball.

Ducks head low as a squared-up tackler in the hole.

Round 7, Pick #241: Jontrey Hunter, LB – Georgia St