NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network and NFL.com put out his final mock draft, his 4.0 Mock Draft and he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Brian Thomas Jr, WR – LSU

“It may be hard for the Dolphins to pass on a pass rusher like Laiatu Latu, but looking at the other quarterbacks taking snaps in the AFC, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel might view this as an “arms race” selection — and it could truly make Miami the fastest team in the history of football.”

Overview