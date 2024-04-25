NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller of ESPN released his final mock draft of this draft season, and he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, G/C – Duke

“Miami signed center Aaron Brewer in free agency but could use an upgrade at guard. Barton, who played center and left tackle at Duke, would slide in as a Day 1 starter next to Brewer. The beauty of this selection is that Barton’s versatility and experience mean he could still play tackle if Terron Armstead — who has dealt with injuries in recent years and played in just 10 games last season — were to miss time in 2024.”

OVERVIEW