Mel Kiper of ESPN put out a two-round mock draft on Wednesday, and with picks 21 and 55, he has Miami selecting.

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE – FSU

“Yes, Miami has Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips as its top edge rushers, but both are coming off serious season-ending injuries. Phillips tore an Achilles in late November, while Chubb tore an ACL in early January. There’s no guarantee either is 100 percent healthy when training camp starts. That’s why the Dolphins could take Verse, who has impressive power in his 254-pound frame. His 50 QB pressures last season were the eighth most in the FBS. Miami has to replace a few starters after offseason subtractions, but Verse would be a no-brainer selection if he’s still on the board.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Christian Haynes, G – UCONN

“Miami has faced some upheaval along the offensive line this offseason, creating a hole at guard. The Dolphins ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%), so change could be good. Haynes started 49 games at right guard in college, and he allowed just one sack over his final three seasons. He’s my No. 3-ranked player at the position.”

Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.

