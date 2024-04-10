Mel Kiper of ESPN put out a two-round mock draft on Wednesday, and with picks 21 and 55, he has Miami selecting.
Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE – FSU
“Yes, Miami has Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips as its top edge rushers, but both are coming off serious season-ending injuries. Phillips tore an Achilles in late November, while Chubb tore an ACL in early January. There’s no guarantee either is 100 percent healthy when training camp starts. That’s why the Dolphins could take Verse, who has impressive power in his 254-pound frame. His 50 QB pressures last season were the eighth most in the FBS. Miami has to replace a few starters after offseason subtractions, but Verse would be a no-brainer selection if he’s still on the board.”
Round 2, Pick #55: Christian Haynes, G – UCONN
“Miami has faced some upheaval along the offensive line this offseason, creating a hole at guard. The Dolphins ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%), so change could be good. Haynes started 49 games at right guard in college, and he allowed just one sack over his final three seasons. He’s my No. 3-ranked player at the position.”
NFL.com Jared Verse Draft Profile
Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.
Strengths
- Thrives with winning first step and unstoppable energy.
- Quick to close distance and mitigate his length disadvantage.
- Controls bigger blockers at the point with leverage, hands and power.
- Instincts allow for rapid diagnosis and attack of play development.
- Advanced GPS into the pocket, with multiple available rush routes.
- Uses sudden, combative hand work to beat the punch and grease the edge.
- Bend and strength to corner tightly to passer at efficient angles.
- Instantly converts his twitchy get-off into a menacing bull rush.
Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal size and length that teams covet.
- Unable to anchor deep when drive blockers get into him.
- Below-average footwork and wrap-up leads to missed tackles.
- Offensive tackles stall his rush plan with a firm punch.
- Has moments where rush wears down against size.
NFL.com Christian Haynes Draft Profile
Overview
Four-year starter and team captain who is sturdy at the point of attack. Haynes plays with football intelligence and sees every snap as a mandate to move opponents and finish blocks. His draft slotting could be affected by a lack of length and being limited to one position, but his determined playing style counters those factors. He’s not overly rangy but wipes out targets on pulling blocks and is capable in space, and in pass protection. The hand usage can get sloppy, allowing opponents to slip away from him, and he has a tendency to do too much grabbing. All things considered, he might outplay his draft slotting and become a solid NFL starter.
Strengths
- Has four years of starting experience and plays a clever brand of ball.
- Compact and powerful through his upper body.
- Understands angles and accelerates through his targets.
- Gets into blocks with a strong desire to move and finish his opponent.
- Pass sets with good posture and stays square to the action.
- Moves feet to catch counters and twists at either gap.
Weaknesses
- Size and length fall below starting standards in the league.
- Helmet comes before his hands too often into contact.
- Wide hands open him up to concerns against two-gapping tackles in the NFL.
- Average run-blocking range and gets grabby during sustain phase.
- Might not have enough length to redirect speedy gap attacks in pass pro.