Mike Florio put out his one and only mock draft of this draft season. He has Miami taking a player at a position that really isn’t one of need.
Round 1, Pick #21: Nate Wiggins, CB – Clemson
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream. He’s tall, long and fast with rare recovery speed when beaten. Silky smooth lower-body movement allows him to mirror releases and trace routes without much effort. He can squeeze a little tighter from off-man coverage, while his range as a Cover 3 cornerback makes him a dangerous option to throw near. He plays with good recognition and elite burst to the throw, which could lead to Pro Bowl production if he can play with more consistent decisiveness. He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins’ speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft.
Strengths
- Long frame should be able to support adding good weight.
- Smooth backpedal in man and athletic field coverage in Cover 3.
- Outstanding feel for the rhythm of the route.
- Hips on a swivel for easy lateral transitions.
- Feet and balance help to phase routes up and down the sideline.
- Instinctive with ability to read clues quarterbacks and receivers provide.
- Blazing recovery speed to run and catch just about anyone.
- Had two pick-sixes and a blocked field goal off the edge during his career.
Weaknesses
- Too much cushion allowed in off-man coverages.
- Tardy timing to flip and run with the route allowed deep-ball opportunities.
- Face-guards deep balls, leaving too much catch clearance for the target.
- Still room for additional aggression and decisiveness in attacking throws.
- Awareness and effort was disappointing in run support.
NFL Draft Buzz
DRAFT PROFILE: BIO
Nate Wiggins, a junior cornerback from Clemson, measures an impressive 6’2” and weighs 185 pounds. Coming out of Westlake High School as a 4-star recruit, Wiggins quickly made his presence felt at Clemson. In his freshman year, he played in 7 games, recording 2 tackles and a pass breakup with a QB rating when targeted of 50.3.
His sophomore season saw a substantial uptick in performance with 25 tackles and 9 pass breakups over 12 games.
Wiggins’ junior year solidified his prowess in the secondary, with 23 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and allowing a meager 44.4 QB rating when targeted.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Incredible stopwatch speed – showcased by a 4.28 at the combine.
- Combines height and arm length optimally for an outside cornerback role, providing a physical edge in coverage.
- Proficient in both off-man and Cover 3 zone, utilizing a fluid press bail technique.
- Excels at managing and contesting vertical routes, effectively maintaining positioning and showcasing competitive aggression at the catch point.
- Demonstrates patience and strategic use of eye discipline and footwork in man coverage scenarios.
- Quick to close space between himself and the receiver, effectively using the sideline as an additional defender on vertical routes.
- Skilled in reading and reacting to route concepts from a distance, enhancing his ability to disrupt passes.
- Displays excellent quickness and agility in his movements, with a knack for timing and anticipation in pass defense.
- Capable of leveraging his physical attributes and coverage skills to limit offensive options and create challenging throwing lanes for quarterbacks.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Lacks optimal burst for recovery on vertical routes, potentially leaving space for separation.
- While proficient in bail technique, his backpedal could be more fluid and less segmented.
- Could show more enthusiasm and commitment in run defense, with tackling that is adequate but not exceptional.
- Occasionally struggles with quick change of direction, impacting his effectiveness in certain coverage situations.
- Would benefit from adding muscle mass to improve physicality, particularly in press coverage scenarios.
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Nate Wiggins emerges as a potential top-five cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, offering a compelling blend of physical attributes, with elite recovery speed, coverage skills, and football IQ. His height and arm length, combined with his proficiency in various coverage schemes, make him a versatile and competitive option for teams seeking an outside cornerback.
While he shows room for improvement in burst and physicality, Wiggins’ demonstrated growth and performance against top-tier talent suggest a high ceiling at the NFL level. His skill set aligns well with a cover-3-based defense, but he also has the tools to adapt and thrive in various schemes.
We have one solid corner, so I’d say it is one of several positions of need. This draft could go a lot of directions, let’s hope a stud slips to us.