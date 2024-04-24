Too much cushion allowed in off-man coverages.

Tardy timing to flip and run with the route allowed deep-ball opportunities.

Face-guards deep balls, leaving too much catch clearance for the target.

Still room for additional aggression and decisiveness in attacking throws.

Awareness and effort was disappointing in run support.

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Nate Wiggins, a junior cornerback from Clemson, measures an impressive 6’2” and weighs 185 pounds. Coming out of Westlake High School as a 4-star recruit, Wiggins quickly made his presence felt at Clemson. In his freshman year, he played in 7 games, recording 2 tackles and a pass breakup with a QB rating when targeted of 50.3.

His sophomore season saw a substantial uptick in performance with 25 tackles and 9 pass breakups over 12 games.

Wiggins’ junior year solidified his prowess in the secondary, with 23 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and allowing a meager 44.4 QB rating when targeted.