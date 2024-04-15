The NFL Draft begins a week on Thursday in Detroit, and Mock Draft engines have been churning for months. NFL Mock Draft Simulator makes it easy to see what players have seen their stock rise and fall with their player comparison tool. As the Miami Dolphins are on the clock starting at pick 21 at the moment, fans are excited to see the team’s first first-round pick in two seasons.

Having immediate need in several areas, Miami could go a few ways at pick 21. Plenty of names have been tossed out in mocks across social media, but which players are rising at more parabolic levels than others? Many players have steady lines on their chart; for example, most are in the top 10; other players like Brock Bowers, Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, and even Graham Barton are examples of those with very steady selection positions in mock drafts worldwide, with limited fluctuations.

Some players have seen moderate spikes recently, like offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State and Washington’s Troy Fautanu. Both are first-round prospects, to begin with, and both could crack the top 15. A month ago, teams picking in the 20s were in a solid position for either prospect. However, each player has recently gained considerable steam heading into the Draft.

Let’s look at some of the names that have been rising up mock boards since January 1st of this year.

NFL Draft Mock Draft Stock Risers

The Trenches

One of the heavier spikes is on the defensive line. Texas tackle Byron Murphy II opened the Mock Draft season with an average selection spot of 57 on January 1st. Since then, Murphy has spiked to an average selection spot of 18th. Murphy is an intriguing option for the Dolphins since losing Christian Wilkins to free agency and the Las Vegas Raiders. Murphy is a pass-rushing force and will enter the NFL with more of a potential pass-rushing presence than Wilkins. He had an outstanding 2023 at Texas, compiling 40 total pressures, which included a ridiculous 30 quarterback hurries. He had four QB hits and six sacks on the year.

Staying on the defensive line, should Miami pass up on this position in the opening round, there is a player of interest shooting up mock boards. Florida State’s Braden Fiske opened the year as an average pick of 75th, dipping to as low as 105th. Once Fiske hit the combine, his speed and athleticism were on display. His mock stock rose like a cryptocurrency in a great month. The combine and his pro day allowed scouts and mock drafters to place heavier value on him. He now sits with an average slot of 42.

As a fifth-year senior, Fiske was a force. He racked up 40 tackles, and he terrorized opposing quarterbacks. He had 45 total pressures, which included 32 quarterback hurries, five QB hits, and eight sacks for the Seminoles. Should the Dolphins go outside the defensive line in the first round, they would be lucky to see Fiske at 55. If so, they should sprint to hand that ticket in.

From an edge-rushing perspective, a versatile lineman from Missouri has spiked even more than Fiske. Darius Robinson opened up with a 150-average draft position and is now a first-round prospect. Robinson sits at 35th in his average slot, so he is within striking distance of the opening round. A candidate for the Dolphins should they trade back a bit, he should be off the board by 55. He was First Team All-SEC and had a very productive 2023 with 36 total pressures, including 22 quarterback hurries, six QB hits, and eight sacks.

Flipping to the other side of the line, Miami is undoubtedly in the market for an offensive lineman. Several names have been tossed out, and when looking at the line’s interior, the second round could be a gold mine. West Virginia’s Zach Frazier has become a major fan favorite in mocks within the Miami fan base and throughout football. The center started as a 71st overall pick on average. He dipped to 99, but once evaluations at the combine and pro day happened, Frazier jumped to 46th and even went to 41st at the start of April.

A menacing and forceful run blocker, he was a high school wrestler with outstanding leverage. A solid pass protector, his smarts and toughness make him an ideal center prospect who could dabble at guard. For Miami’s sake, he may not be the best for wide zone blocking schemes. More of a power run blocker, he would instantly help any center-needy team. Miami signed Aaron Brewer, who is much more a center than a guard. So, moving Frazier to guard in Miami may not work, nor would moving Brewer to guard should Frazier, hypothetically, be drafted as the center.

More Mock Draft Stock Risers making moves

One of the more popular receivers and draft stock risers in recent coverage, no pun intended, is Florida’s Ricky Pearsall. A smooth and shifty route runner, Pearsall started out as a 102nd average pick in mocks, then went as low as 138th. He is a top 50 average-selected player, now at 45th. A player who can excel in the slot can also return kicks, which, following the NFL’s new kick return policy, only spiked his value. If you seek separation in your receiver, Pearsall is your guy. He could play all over the field and make highlight reel catches with his excellent hands. Miami has a top-heavy wide-out group and no legit third option. With Pearsall’s versatility and speed (4.41 40-yard dash), he could be a perfect player to compliment Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While also being a potential replacement in the near future.

Looking outside the major powerhouse schools, Central Florida wideout Javon Baker has recently improved his draft stock from Day 3 to Day 2. Going as low as 263 in January, Baker is now a top 100 prospect. Currently being mocked on average at 94th, he was selected as high as 69th at the start of the month. Baker can produce yards after the catch and has good size for an outside receiver. A crisp route-runner who can track the pass well has the ability to go up and get it. Ideally, for Miami, should they come up with another pick after their 21st and 55th, Baker would be a savvy third selection.