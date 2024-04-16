We are just a little over a week away from the NFL Draft, and Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is known for having accurate Mock Drafts. He uses the information he gets from NFL Teams to put it together, and he released his first mock of this draft season. With the 21st overall pick, he has Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE- FSU
“At this point, Verse could come off the board at various junctures of the top 25, and I wouldn’t be surprised. In a relatively down year for D-line prospects, Verse does a lot of things well. Versatile and experienced, he lined up everywhere for the Seminoles as a productive game wrecker. The Dolphins’ D lost two big pieces up front in free agency: Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel.”
NFL.COM JARED VERSE DRAFT PROFILE
Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.
STRENGTHS
- Thrives with winning first step and unstoppable energy.
- Quick to close distance and mitigate his length disadvantage.
- Controls bigger blockers at the point with leverage, hands and power.
- Instincts allow for rapid diagnosis and attack of play development.
- Advanced GPS into the pocket, with multiple available rush routes.
- Uses sudden, combative hand work to beat the punch and grease the edge.
- Bend and strength to corner tightly to passer at efficient angles.
- Instantly converts his twitchy get-off into a menacing bull rush.
WEAKNESSES
- Lacks ideal size and length that teams covet.
- Unable to anchor deep when drive blockers get into him.
- Below-average footwork and wrap-up leads to missed tackles.
- Offensive tackles stall his rush plan with a firm punch.
- Has moments where rush wears down against size.