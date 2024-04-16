We are just a little over a week away from the NFL Draft, and Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is known for having accurate Mock Drafts. He uses the information he gets from NFL Teams to put it together, and he released his first mock of this draft season. With the 21st overall pick, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE- FSU

“At this point, Verse could come off the board at various junctures of the top 25, and I wouldn’t be surprised. In a relatively down year for D-line prospects, Verse does a lot of things well. Versatile and experienced, he lined up everywhere for the Seminoles as a productive game wrecker. The Dolphins’ D lost two big pieces up front in free agency: Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel.”

Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.

STRENGTHS