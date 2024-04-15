We are officially in mock draft season. While we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. The folks over at PFF put out a new two-round mock draft, and with pick #21, Miami will be selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Graham Barton, G/C – Duke

“Graham Barton is projected all over the line at the next level. A left tackle at Duke, most expect him to move inside to guard, or even to center, with some believing he can stay outside. For Miami, he is an immediate starter at guard and should upgrade a line that is still a weakness on paper.”

Round 2, Pick #55: Xavier Worthy, WR – Texas

“Already with arguably the fastest player in the NFL and one of the fastest receiver rooms, Miami adds the fastest player in NFL scouting combine history.”

Overview

Reviewing Barton’s tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout. Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home. Barton is an explosive drive blocker with the body control and leg drive to keep opponents centered and finish the job. His hands are sudden, accurate and strong in both phases, but a lack of length will create occasional challenges on the next level. His fluidity creates an advantage as a second-level climber, and he’s highly capable in the screen game. Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential. Strengths Possesses the bend, core strength and technique of an NFL starter.

Patient but firm, exploding into the block and running his feet to secure.

Fits and finishes blocks with excellent body control and very strong claws.

Smooth climber with good adjustments to targets in space.

Pass sets are clean with broad base and twitchy hands.

Counters rush movements with well-postured mirror and sticky hands.

Arches back and unlocks lowers, creating flexion and leverage with pass anchor.

Once he’s settled into defenders in run/pass, he’s usually the winner. Weaknesses Arms are shorter than NFL standard for his position.

Occasional struggles getting into position for redirects when beaten.

Needs to guard against lunging as a second-level blocker.

Corrals escaping defenders with his arms, which could bring flags.

Overview

Worthy’s draft slotting could come down to draft-room debates weighing his elite speed versus his thin frame. Worthy will find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage, but he lacks play strength and release quickness to defeat a quality NFL press. His quick-strike potential adds an element of danger over the top and should open wider windows for teammates to work into. He lacks the physical tools to catch when contested and needs to prove he can hold up to a more physical brand of football. Worthy is a niche prospect for teams looking to add a legit field-stretcher, but areas of concern could create a wider gap between ceiling and floor.

Strengths