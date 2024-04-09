Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Rhett Lewis of the NFL Network put out his first mock draft of the offseason, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Laiatu Latu, EDGE – UCLA
“If the medicals check out, this seems like a no-brainer. Latu is a straight-up technician off the edge. And with the uncertainty around when Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will be fully healthy following their season-ending injuries, the former Bruin fills a need, as well.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well conceived and instinctive, and he’s brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu’s skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.
Strengths
- Menacing portfolio of movement and entry angles in his rush.
- Mensa-level hand usage with slaps, swats, rips, counters and stabs at his disposal.
- Motor and strength to drive through redirect blocks once he finds an opening.
- Times up bull rush to attack tackle’s change of weight distribution in his slide.
- Quick-win rusher when allowed to reduce inside against guards.
- Brutish take-on typically eliminates blocking tight ends in short order.
- Stacks and sheds blockers with good timing to sink into running backs.
- Has the athletic ability to drop and swerve in short-area coverage.
Weaknesses
- Medical concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will need to be evaluated.
- Frame build-out and body type are average.
- Legs straighten out during rush engagement, robbing him of leverage.
- Plays with good power but doesn’t carry a firm anchor against the run.
- Pursuit speed to boundary or sideline is very average.
NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile
DRAFT PROFILE: BIO
Laiatu Latu emerged as a top-tier defensive prospect from Jesuit High School, earning a 4-star rating from ESPN and 247 Sports. His collegiate journey began at the University of Washington, where as a freshman he played in 12 games, tallying 10 tackles, 4 assists, and 7 stops, alongside 5 quarterback hurries and 2 sacks.
After a neck injury in 2020 and a brief medical retirement, Latu transferred to UCLA. Cleared to play, he returned to the field with a dominant sophomore season. In 2022, he took part in 446 snaps across 12 games, amassing 20 tackles, 3 assists, 23 stops, 52 total pressures, and 11 sacks, underscoring his capability as an edge rusher.
Latu’s performance earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors and the College Football Comeback Player of the Year award. His season highlights included leading UCLA with 12.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, earning the Pac-12 Player of the Week after a standout game against Colorado.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Boasts a robust frame with the requisite length and athleticism needed for an edge role, employing both two-point and three-point stances effectively.
- Exhibits impressive initial burst off the line, utilizing his quickness to gain the edge combined with power to unbalance tackles.
- Demonstrates lateral agility and an elusive nature, making it challenging for offensive linemen to engage and maintain blocks.
- Utilizes a diverse set of rush moves with advanced hand techniques, allowing him to disengage and navigate past blockers consistently.
- Shows commendable body control at the rush apex, adeptly redirecting to quarterbacks who step up in the pocket.
- Creates mismatches inside against guards on passing downs with his quickness and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.
- Though more suited to zone, he can drop into coverage, displaying good instincts; however, may be limited in man coverage due to change-of-direction constraints.
- Instinctive playmaker with a persistent motor, frequently forcing turnovers and disrupting offensive momentum.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Displays just adequate athleticism relative to NFL standards for edge rushers, which may limit his ceiling at the professional level.
- Arm length is average, potentially hindering his ability to keep blockers at bay and control engagements on the edge.
- Run defense occasionally suffers from lapses in awareness, requiring refinement in diagnosing and reacting to run plays.
- Struggles to disengage from blockers in the run game, a skill that needs development to contend with NFL-caliber offensive linemen.
- Medical history poses a significant risk, introducing a variable that could impact his draft stock and durability concerns.
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Laiatu Latu’s trajectory is on the rise, as he’s quickly becoming one of the most dominating pass rushers in college football in 2023. With his robust skill set and an uncanny ability to get to the quarterback, Latu is making a case for himself as a disruptive force on the defensive line. His performance this season is solidifying his reputation, and if he maintains this level of play, there’s a strong possibility he could ascend into a top-10 selection in the draft.
The primary concerns casting a shadow over Latu’s draft stock are not about his talent but rather his medical history and physical attributes, which, while adequate, are not at the pinnacle of what the NFL typically covets in a first-round edge defender. Yet, his instincts and motor on the field are so potent that they demand attention; they could very well offset concerns about his athleticism and medical past.
Latu’s fit as an odd-front edge rusher makes him particularly attractive to NFL teams running such schemes. His impact is felt immediately on passing downs, and as he continues to refine his approach against the run, his three-down value increases. For teams prioritizing pass rush, Latu’s presence on the field could be transformational.
As the season progresses, all signs point to Latu’s draft momentum only gaining speed. His continued evolution as a pass rusher, coupled with his natural talent and on-field production, positions him to potentially hear his name among the top 10 picks. It’s a storyline that will captivate the draft community and one that could very well culminate in a high first-round selection, provided he can maintain his current level of dominance.
