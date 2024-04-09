Medical concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will need to be evaluated.

Frame build-out and body type are average.

Legs straighten out during rush engagement, robbing him of leverage.

Plays with good power but doesn’t carry a firm anchor against the run.

Pursuit speed to boundary or sideline is very average.

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Laiatu Latu emerged as a top-tier defensive prospect from Jesuit High School, earning a 4-star rating from ESPN and 247 Sports. His collegiate journey began at the University of Washington, where as a freshman he played in 12 games, tallying 10 tackles, 4 assists, and 7 stops, alongside 5 quarterback hurries and 2 sacks.

After a neck injury in 2020 and a brief medical retirement, Latu transferred to UCLA. Cleared to play, he returned to the field with a dominant sophomore season. In 2022, he took part in 446 snaps across 12 games, amassing 20 tackles, 3 assists, 23 stops, 52 total pressures, and 11 sacks, underscoring his capability as an edge rusher.

Latu’s performance earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors and the College Football Comeback Player of the Year award. His season highlights included leading UCLA with 12.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, earning the Pac-12 Player of the Week after a standout game against Colorado.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Boasts a robust frame with the requisite length and athleticism needed for an edge role, employing both two-point and three-point stances effectively.

Exhibits impressive initial burst off the line, utilizing his quickness to gain the edge combined with power to unbalance tackles.

Demonstrates lateral agility and an elusive nature, making it challenging for offensive linemen to engage and maintain blocks.

Utilizes a diverse set of rush moves with advanced hand techniques, allowing him to disengage and navigate past blockers consistently.

Shows commendable body control at the rush apex, adeptly redirecting to quarterbacks who step up in the pocket.

Creates mismatches inside against guards on passing downs with his quickness and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.

Though more suited to zone, he can drop into coverage, displaying good instincts; however, may be limited in man coverage due to change-of-direction constraints.

Instinctive playmaker with a persistent motor, frequently forcing turnovers and disrupting offensive momentum.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Displays just adequate athleticism relative to NFL standards for edge rushers, which may limit his ceiling at the professional level.

Arm length is average, potentially hindering his ability to keep blockers at bay and control engagements on the edge.

Run defense occasionally suffers from lapses in awareness, requiring refinement in diagnosing and reacting to run plays.

Struggles to disengage from blockers in the run game, a skill that needs development to contend with NFL-caliber offensive linemen.

Medical history poses a significant risk, introducing a variable that could impact his draft stock and durability concerns.