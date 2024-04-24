NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang of FOX Sports put out his final Mock Draft of the year, and with the 21st pick, he has Miami selecting.

Round 1, Pick #21: Jared Verse, EDGE – FSU

“The Dolphins finished third in the NFL in sacks last season, but with Christian Wilkins hitting it big with the Raiders in free agency, reinforcements up front are needed. With the top defensive tackles off the board, the Dolphins change their tune slightly with Verse, the most well-rounded defensive end in the draft. “

Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse’s ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.

STRENGTHS