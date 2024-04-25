While the Miami Dolphins remain without a Super Bowl championship since their 1970s heyday, they have emerged as one of the AFC’s powerhouses in recent years. Last term, they were the highest scorers in their conference and the second-highest scorers in the entire league, with their 496 points only being bettered by the 509 of the NFC topping Dallas Cowboys.

They do still have a number of hurdles to overcome if they are to finally get their hands on the Lombardi at long last, with the biggest of them coming in the form of the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the Floridians topping the AFC East all year long throughout the course of last season, they were still unable to finish ahead of the Highmark outfit. Josh Allen and co. managed to secure two victories against the Dolphins to seal the top spot in their division, with the second being a final-day top spot decider. That left them at the mercy of the eventual champion Kansas City Chefs, who eliminated them from the playoffs in the Wildcard Round.

But despite that, the progress of the two-time champions over the last two seasons has been drastic. And here is how they have done it.

Establishing A Foothold

The 2023 season can be encapsulated as the year the Dolphins solidified their status as a formidable force in the NFL. Financially, they outshone industry heavyweights like the aforementioned Chiefs and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, largely due to their astute partnership with Hard Rock Casino and Sportsbook. One of the primary ways that fans pick a favorite online casino is by seeing them partnered with their favorite team, and both the franchise and their sponsors sat up and took notice of that.

While the general public’s reasoning may be more related to the games selection on offer, safety and security, and promotions on offer, for sports fans it is a much simpler equation. If they are connected to my team, they will get my custom. That’s exactly the case with the Dolphins and their partner, and this alliance not only improved their revenue streams but also enhanced fan engagement, helping them become one of the league’s top needle movers.

Under an innovative coaching regime, the team showcased a record-breaking offense and a somewhat resilient defense that admittedly still requires improvement. One standout game was against the New England Patriots, where quarterback ace Tua Tagovailoa threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, underscoring his growth into the face of the franchise.

Equally pivotal was a late-season showdown against the Buffalo Bills, where the defense intercepted Josh Allen twice. Despite that defensive improvement, however, this time around their former Alabama Crimson Tide star under center was unusually quiet, and the 21-14 defeat handed the AFC East crown to their rivals.

Laying the Foundations

The 2022 season was foundational, marked by strategic restructuring and the nurturing of key talents, notably the aforementioned Tua as well as the arrival of superstar receiver Tyreek Hill. A defining moment came against the Los Angeles Chargers, where his precision passing led to a comeback victory, showcasing his potential as a leader and a signal-caller.

Another memorable encounter was against the Baltimore Ravens, where the defense stymied Lamar Jackson, showcasing strategic brilliance and execution. In fact, had Tua not suffered a shocking injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, his side may have started the campaign 6-0. instead, they had to settle for 3-3, with the two losses coming when their main man was out injured.

When he returned, he helped his side to victories in their next five and looked primed for a shot at the Lombardi. Unfortunately, however, they fell apart in the second half of the campaign, and they went on to do the same in 2023. If they can maintain their composure for a full campaign, then a deep postseason charge in 2024 is surely on the cards.