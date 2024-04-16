The brothers from the exact same mother are back! After a few weeks away,

Aaron and Josh get caught up on the latest Miami Dolphins’ offseason news and look ahead to the NFL draft. Big ticket items include Tua Tagovailoa’s ongoing contract negotiations and whether the Dolphins should pay Jaylen Waddle as soon as possible in the aftermath of Devonta Smith receiving a new contract from the Philadelphia Eagles. Then they discuss the areas Miami still needs to reinforce and what their preferred draft strategy might be.

All of this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

