ESPN has Mel and Todd Mel and Field Yates, and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our ninth annual dueling first-round NFL mock draft, with each of our picks for the entire first round. We do not make any trades and pick Round 1 as it sits today. Tom and I also did these independently of each other. In 2022, Mike won the head-to-head matchup and got more correct; last year, though, in 2023, we had a first in which Mike and Tom TIED, and they both got equally the same number correct in Round 1. Follow along and keep score to see who gets the most correct come night one on Thursday, April 25th!

Without any further ado, here is Tom and Mike’s 2024 Dueling Mock Draft.

Chicago Bears

Tom- Caleb Williams, QB USC– There is no secret the Bears are looking to get a QB pick right at the top of the draft. Caleb Williams will be set up for success out of the gate. A no-brainer pick.

Mike- Caleb Williams, QB USC– Easy pick here, as Caleb has superstar written all over him and can be the type of guy to turn a franchise’s fortunes around overnight.

Washington Commanders

Tom- Jayden Daniels, QB LSU– I went back and forth on this one, but what sold me on Daniels is his ceiling. Kliff Kingsbury has worked with mobile QBs with strong arms (Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, Kyler Murray in the NFL). Daniels is the guy.

Mike- Jayden Daniels, QB LSU—I believe Drake Maye is a better quarterback prospect overall. Still, I also believe Washington will go with Daniels here, second overall, as he checks a few boxes in the intangible category I think Washington is looking for.

New England Patriots

Tom- Drake Maye, QB UNC- Unfortunately, the Patriots are gifted a QB no matter which way the top 2 go. Maye’s tape in 2022 is more of an indicator of what he brings to the table than the 2023 tape. The Patriots hope they find their long-term answer. I also think the Pats will listen to aggressive trade offers (Giants, Vikings, Raiders) and may move out. But not in this mock.

Mike– Drake Maye, QB UNC– This kid is a stud and will be a big-time NFL quarterback. New England is lucky that he falls to them at #3 overall.

Arizona Cardinals

Tom- Marvin Harrison Jr, WR Ohio State– No-brainer move. The Cards seem to have committed to Kyler Murray so they need weapons after moving on from Hollywood Brown. Harrison Jr can do it all and arguably is the best player in this draft.

Mike- Marvin Harrison Jr, WR Ohio St- The easiest pick in this entire draft as Harrison was born to play WR in the NFL. He is elite at everything; Arizona has a superstar walking in the door on day one.

Los Angeles Chargers

Tom- Malik Nabers, WR LSU– I went back and forth on this. Harbaugh’s philosophy is to draft trenches and be a power-running team. They just don’t have any weapons for Justin Herbert. So they take one here. Nabers is just as good as Harrison Jr., giving Herbert a big weapon.

Mike-Malik Nabers, WR LSU- The Chargers lost both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and they have a quarterback under contract they pay a ton of money to. It only makes sense for LA to build up around Herbert and give him a true #1 WR. So, the pick is Nabers.

New York Giants

Tom- J.J McCarthy, QB Michigan– It’s either WR or QB here. Having a potential replacement for Daniel Jones is paramount; they didn’t have to give up anything to get him.

Mike- Rome Odunze, WR Washington—I’m not sold on the Giants’ quick surrender of Daniel Jones. In reality, this is a prime trade-down spot, but in our mock with no trades, I think the Giants will look to get Jones a big-time weapon to salvage this situation.

Tennessee Titans

Tom- Dallas Turner, EDGE Alabama- The Titans have a unique position here. Take the best Tackle on the Board or the best Pass Rusher. Both are cornerstone pieces, but they did spend high picks on OL in recent years. They need a difference-maker on defense, and Turner fits the bill. Callahan gets someone to anchor the defense for a long time.

Mike- Joe Alt, OT Notre Dame– The Titans need help everywhere, but having a franchise left tackle to protect Will Levis is a good anchor position to continue their rebuild with.

Atlanta Falcons

Tom- Jared Verse, EDGE Florida State- Raheem Morris became the head coach. They need a pass rusher, and Verse is the next best available. He is athletic as hell and can line up with his hand on the ground or as a stand-up pass rusher. His versatility makes him a fit for Morris’ defense.

Mike- Dallas Turner, EDGE Alabama- Atlanta stinks on defense, like they are really really bad. Having the premier edge rusher in the draft fall to them is just impossible to pass up.

Chicago Bears

Tom– Rome Odunze, WR Washington– After drafting Caleb Williams, they have a top 10 talent fall in their lap. While they have DJ Moore long-term, they only have Keenan Allen on a one-year deal and on the wrong side of 30. Odunze is the long-term answer to pair with Caleb. What a draft for the Bears.

Mike- Byron Murphy, DT Texas– There have been a lot of rumors that Murphy will sneak into the Top 10, and I think this may be a spot. It is too early to take Brian Thomas Jr at WR, and while there are options at edge rusher on the board, I think Chicago takes Murphy to solidify their run defense and fortify their defensive line.

New York Jets

Tom- Joe Alt, OT Notre Dame- While it may be tempting to take Brock Bowers here, Joe Douglas isn’t known to take non-premium positions with high picks. Yes, they have Tyron Smith, but can you trust him? Forward thinking. Alt can be a premier LT in the league. It’s the smart pick, not the sexy pick Jets fans may want.

Mike- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT Penn St- I know everyone and their cousin is predicting the Jets taking tight end Brock Bowers, I just don’t see it though. Joe Douglas is an old school general manager and he will take a stud left tackle.

Minnesota Vikings

Tom- Michael Penix Jr, QB Washington– In a perfect world, the Vikings trade up for a QB. Since there are no trades here, they “reach” for Michael Penix. Despite his injury history, Penix became an elite passer with a high IQ, incredible accuracy, and a decent arm. I don’t think the Vikings will regret taking a shot here.

Mike- JJ McCarthy, QB Michigan– JJ is the 4th best quarterback in this draft class and the Vikings are desperate to land a quarterback of the future. In “real life” they probably have to trade up to get him, but in this mock its the next logical landing spot for a quarterback to go off the board.

Denver Broncos

Tom- Laitu Latu, EDGE UCLA– While they could reach for Bo Nix, the Broncos need massive upgrades defensively. In comes Latu who can be the anchor for a rebuilding team while providing elite pass rush ability.

Mike- Brock Bowers, TE Georgia– The Broncos offense is a mess and it is very early to take a quarterback with Nix and Penix the next quarterbacks on the board. They can probably wait until round 2 for one of them or trade back into the end of round 1 to grab one. Brock Bowers is maybe the best TE prospect in the last decade and Denver gets a major weapon to add to their offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

Tom- Taliese Fuaga, OT Oregon St- While this is another team that can reach for a QB, I can’t see it. They are committed to being a running football team and they have a gap at right tackle. Fuaga figures to be a RT at the next level. This is a perfect spot.

Mike- JC Latham, OT Alabama- Much like the Broncos, the Raiders need a quarterback, but this is a little high to add one, so they will wait until Round 2 or look to trade up at the end of Round 1. Las Vegas needs help up front on the offensive line. JC Latham is a beast and can be a stud right tackle for the Raiders.

New Orleans Saints

Tom- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT Penn St- The Saints received terrible news on their current LT Ryan Ramczyk, where he may not be available at all this year or potentially beyond. Getting Fashanu at 14 is a gift from the OL gods. They won’t have a drop-off and have a blindside protector for Derek Carr.

Mike- Taliese Fuaga, OT Oregon St– The Saints’ offensive line is a total mess right now and they have one of the better offensive tackles fall right into their lap right here with the 14th overall pick.

Indianapolis Colts

Tom- Brock Bowers, TE Georgia– Adding another offensive weapon for Anthony Richardson is paramount. Outside of Michael Pittman, they don’t have another pass catcher not named Jonathan Taylor. Bowers can do it all as a receiver and will immediately pay dividends.

Mike- Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo- Stefon Diggs is now in the AFC South, and CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Will Levis are all young up-and-coming quarterbacks. You better have some cornerbacks to slow them down. Indy grabs one here.

Seattle Seahawks

Tom- Troy Fautanu, OT/OG Washington– Seahawks need OL help in a big way. Fautanu can play both tackle and guard. His versatility makes this an easy selection for Seattle while preparing for potentially Sam Howell to develop with an LG/LT already in place.

Mike- Troy Fautanu, OT/G Washington– This is a classic case where a best player on the board also meets the team’s needs, and it’s a match made in heaven.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom- Terrion Arnold, CB Alabama– Jaguars lost Darious Williams back to the Rams and need help at cornerback. Arnold can play outside or inside. He has a knack for football and is physical with the opposition. It’s a much-needed piece defensively in a pass-happy division, and getting a top-12 talent at 17 is hard to pass up.

Mike- Terrion Arnold, CB Alabama- Jacksonville was one of the worst teams against the pass in the entire NFL in 2023. They get some secondary help to improve that area of the team.

Cincinnati Bengals

Tom- Amarius Mims, OT Georgia -Lack of starts shouldn’t stop a team from drafting Mims. The Bengals nabbed Trent Brown in FA, but they need a long-term solution at RT. Mims is the perfect fit, and they need to keep their investment (Burrow) healthy. Mims should start right away, with Trent Brown being the swing tackle.

Mike-Amarius Mims, OT Georgia- Maybe the tackle in this draft with the most upside. The Bengals need to keep Joe Burrow healthy and have to find a long-term answer at offensive tackle with Trent Brown only one 1-year deal.

Los Angeles Rams

Tom- Quinyon Mitchell, CB Toledo– Rams need help in the defensive backfield. Getting Darious Williams back was fine, but he’s nearing the end of his prime. Mitchell is arguably the best corner in this draft. Rams benefit from his slide down the board.

Mike-Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA- The Rams have needs both on the offensive line and the front seven on defense. They added a player or two on the offensive line in free agency but they need to address the pass rush and the defensive line. Latu is the next top player left on the board and he will help the Rams with that pass rush.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom- J.C Latham, OT Alabama– Steelers found a very good OT in Broderick Jones last year in a trade-up. This year, they grabbed a versatile OL in Latham who could start at either LT or LG. With Russell Wilson in the fold this season, they need to protect him while still being typical Steelers football. Physical up front. It lacked last year.

Mike- Brian Thomas JR, WR LSU- The Steelers lost Diontae Johnson at WR, and they are flirting with signing Tyler Boyd or possibly acquiring Tee Higgins, who has the franchise tag on him. But they don’t have to do either, as Brian Thomas Jr falls right into their lap here at pick #20.

Miami Dolphins

Tom- Brian Thomas Jr, WR LSU- Yes, Byron Murphy is sitting there. I personally don’t think he fits the defensive scheme. Enter Brian Thomas Jr. Dolphins; think ahead with the impending “retirement” of Tyreek Hill and find his replacement in a loaded draft class. Dolphins signed 6 DL this offseason to replace Wilkins. This is a position by the committee. You can’t have too many weapons.

Mike- Jared Verse, EDGE FSU- The Dolphins need to address the defense in a major way in this draft. There is no set time frame for when Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb will return from injury, and their only healthy edge rusher is Shaq Barret, who is on the wrong side of 30. They also have to replace Christian Wilkins up front on defense as well. While the offensive line is a need, Miami can probably find a day-one starting guard in the second round or sign one Post June 1st when Xavien Howard’s money comes off the books. However, finding someone to come in immediately to help at EDGE or DT after round one or Post June 1st may be challenging. Chris Grier loves to draft his premium positions and I think he goes with Jared Verse here.

Philadelphia Eagles

Tom- Cooper DeJean, CB Iowa- Howie Roseman is the ultimate forward thinker. DeJean is athletic as hell and aggressive. He immediately fills a need and his versatility is welcomed as he can play outside/inside and even at safety. Ultimate chess piece.

Mike- Nate Wiggins, CB Clemson- The Philadelphia Eagles allowed 7.0 yards per pass attempt which was ranked 15th in the league and finished 27th in EPA per dropback last season. Their secondary needs major help, and Wiggins will provide that.

Minnesota Vikings

Tom- Byron Murphy II, DT Texas- Brian Flores gets a “Christian Wilkins” type talent for his defense. Murphy will seemingly line up as a 3-tech due to his pass rush ability and his size potentially too small to be lined up inside.

Mike- Chop Robinson, EDGE Penn St- The Vikings’ pass rush is lacking and they get someone who has all of the physical tools in the world who will develop into an elite pass rusher in time.

Dallas Cowboys

Tom- Jackson Powers Johnson, IOL Oregon– Cowboys were known for their offensive line for years. They have lost a ton of talent from that group in recent years, whether from injury or free agency. They grab JPJ, who can anchor the middle of that Offensive Line, and play with the physicality needed to keep the offense humming.

Mike- Tyler Guyton, OT Houston- The Cowboys’ offensive line is a bit of a mess right now, and they are trying to find some pieces to fill some voids. Tyler Guyton is a guy who can come in and help right away at tackle and allow the Cowboys not to move any other players on that line around to other positions on the line.

Green Bay Packers

Tom- Graham Barton, OT/OG Duke– Barton spent his time at Duke at different positions on the OL. The man can literally play at all five spots. The Packers need help at LT and LG. He will fill one of those spots on Day 1.

Mike- Graham Barton, OT/OG Duke- Green Bay must address their offensive line and they get a swiss army knife to play with who they can move to multiple positions on the line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom- Nate Wiggins, CB Clemson- After the Bucs traded away Carlton Davis to the Lions, that left a hole at cornerback. Grabbing Nate Wiggins at 26 is a solid move. He has a high IQ for the position and while he lacks speed, has ability to break up passes frequently in contested moments.

Mike- Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Oregon—Last season, Tampa Bay was dead last in run block win rate and 22nd in pass block win rate. Their offensive line needs help everywhere, and they added Jackson Powers-Johnson to be that help.

Arizona Cardinals

Tom- Darius Robinson, EDGE Missouri- Arizona lacks overall impact guys at EDGE. Robinson has the ability to rush the passer from outside the tackle or even inside if line up in 3 tech. I feel he sets the edge better than anyone in this draft and that’s important when trying to stop the 49ers.

Mike- Cooper DeJean, CB Iowa- The Cardinals have holes to fill at every position, and the best player on the board for Arizona in this mock is Cooper DeJean and I think they jump on that and add a piece at a premium position.

Buffalo Bills

Tom- Adonai Mitchell, WR Texas- After the trade of Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Bills have a big need at WR. Mitchell slots in at WR1 out of the gate and gives a young, elite route runner that will remind them of 2020-2021 Stefon Diggs.

Mike- Adonai Mitchell, WR Texas- The worst-kept secret in this draft is that the Bills will draft multiple WRs to replace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They get the ball rolling here in Round 1.

Detroit Lions

Tom- Kool-Aid Mckinstry, CB Alabama- Just because they trade for Davis doesn’t mean they don’t get Mckinstry here. He is the type of corner that will match what Dan Campbell wants. A physical football player and a willing tackler. The Lions just keep getting better.

Mike- Xavier Worthy, WR Texas– The Lions are the fastest rising team in the NFL, and I believe they will add a piece to their WR room to make them even more explosive in 2024 and Xavier Worthy next to St. Brown and Jameson Williams will take this offense up another level.

Baltimore Ravens

Tom- Tyler Guyton, OT Oklahoma- This probably doesn’t happen on draft night (Guyton falling to 30) but here the Ravens grab an immediate upgrade to help protect Lamar Jackson. Also helps he is great as a run blocker as well.

Mike- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Alabama– The Ravens know the final hurdle they have is to beat and knock off Kansas City if they want to go to a Super Bowl. In order to do that, they have to slow down Pat Mahomes, so they add a piece to their secondary to help them do that.

San Francisco 49ers

Tom- Jordan Morgan, OT Arizona- Trent Williams is still an elite LT. However, he is not getting any younger. Morgan has the opportunity to be the long-term replacement, as the 49ers are in a great spot to develop someone. Morgan could also start on the right side on day 1 if needed.

Mike- Roger Rosengarten, OT Washington – SF needs help on the offensive line to keep that offense moving along and Rosengarten is a guy who can come in right away and contribute and possibly start as a rookie.

Kansas City Chiefs

Tom- Troy Franklin, WR Oregon– The Chiefs have a massive need. With Rashee Rice’s future unknown and the position’s lack of stability, they will have their pick of the litter. Franklin is big and fast, has good hands, and is the perfect complement to Mahomes’s playing style.

Mike- Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia– Kansas City is the best team in the NFL by a mile. The only weak area on the team is WR and they go ahead and add a very solid one here who should excel in an offense with Patrick Mahomes.