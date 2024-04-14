On Sunday morning, during a SportsCenter segment, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler discussed the contract extension Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are currently working on and how much it may turn out to be.

Fowler said, “This might be the path of least resistance to get something done because the Dolphins have long considered him a long-term option, but they wanted to see him get healthy,”

“Well, he played a full 17 games last year, 11 wins, 4,600-plus passing yards. So, he’s in a good spot.”

“This is a deal that certainly will be at the high caliber of money but might not be in that $55 million range of the Joe Burrows and the Justin Herberts. So, maybe that makes it easier to do. The Dolphins have scaled back their spending big time this offseason in part because they want to pay this guy. It just depends on if they can find a sweet spot on the money.”

It has been reported for months that the Dolphins and Tagovailoa were discussing a long-term extension, but it wouldn’t be completed, most likely until spring or summer. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Tua have both publically said that Tua will not hold out of OTAs while both sides are working on the deal.

From this Fowler report, it makes total sense from the team’s side not to pay him as much as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert because he hasn’t had the on-the-field and post-season success that Burrow has had, nor has he been as durable as Herbert has been thus far in his NFL career. So, it is fair for Miami to have some reservations about how much they feel comfortable paying Tua.

There is a flip side; for Tua and his representation, there is no incentive to take a haircut on a deal and take less money. Why would they?

They will point to the Dolphins organization trying to replace him twice, once with Deshaun Watson and once with Tom Brady. And remember, Tua fired his old agent and hired Watson’s agent, who got him that landmark record-breaking deal. So, to think they will accept less than fair market value is just naive.

I am sure Tua’s camp wants equal pay to what Burrow and Herbert got if not more. Is that realistic? Maybe, maybe not. But to think he will take a lot less, I don’t see happening. I think when all is said and done, Tua will get money very close to being on par with Burrow and Herbert, if not more.

Tua has all of the leverage in this negotiation, and I think his agents know that and will use that to their advantage.